On the ballot: An additional property tax to build affordable housing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A proposal to create a $200 million bond through an additional property tax for homeowners will be found on Palm Beach County ballots, next week. County Question 1 states:. To increase workforce and affordable housing through the acquiring, constructing, equipping of residential units,...
What’s being built there? More than 200 apartments are planned in Tamarac
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
The Gloomiest Billionaire in Palm Beach
Six hundred feet south of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire Jeff Greene presides over a fiefdom of his own. An army of landscapers lines his driveway, which meanders past a tennis court, a guest house, and a pool before reaching a white stucco colossus: his residence. There are so many doors inside of the courtyard it’s hard to decide where to knock.The morning I visit, a green door eventually swings open, and the real estate tycoon waves me into the backyard while he finishes a call. A vast lawn, appointed with a jungle gym and bronze mermaid, peers out over...
MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1M to Urban League of Palm Beach County
The Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating a transformative donation from one of the richest women in the world.
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Underwater Florida Property Selling For A Whopping $43 Million
It's going to be an extra $3.5 million to 'clean up' the four acres.
Lake Worth Beach hefty raised utility rates explained
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of Lake Worth Beach were in for an unpleasant surprise when they checked their most recent utility bills, a big jump in what they were originally being charged. Unlike most cities in surrounding areas, Lake Worth Beach does not use Florida Power...
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
This $30M mansion for sale in Florida has its own moat and boat dock
Nothing ties a home together quite like a private moat. At least that’s what the design behind a $30 million mansion nestled in the town of Manalapan, Florida suggests. Aside from bringing moats into the 21st century, this 15,000-square foot home sets a new standard for waterfront property. The grounds include 250 feet of waterfront land situated between the Intercoastal Highway and the Atlantic — a highly coveted location for real estate off Florida’s coast. Construction on the home finished just last year, and it is currently listed for $29.9 million.
Delray Beach dentist buying back Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops
If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.
Urban League welcomes surprise $5.1M gift from Mackenzie Scott
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The president of the Urban League of Palm Beach County couldn't believe it when he took the phone call. "We don't get these type of gifts," said Patrick J. Franklin, the President & CEO of the organization, which has been helping African Americans in Palm Beach County with education, housing, employment and health since 1973.
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
Banfield Pet Hospital building-out in Regency Park
The former TGI Fridays in Regency Park is starting its conversion into two tenant spaces for Banfield Pet Hospital and Starbucks Coffee Co. The city issued a permit Oct. 28 for IBIS Building Corp. of West Palm Beach to improve 3,674 square feet of space in the building at a construction cost of $500,000.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Photos: Crews contain car fire in commercial garage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Units from the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue contained a car fire on Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the car fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a commercial garage off of Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard Turnpike Exit. Units from Battalion 9, 10 and 2 worked together to keep the flames from spreading further through the walls, ceiling space, or adjacent units.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
Rescue near Lake Worth Inlet leads to 6 people transferred to The Bahamas: Coast Guard
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard transferred six people to the Bahamas on Tuesday after a rescue near Lake Worth Inlet. Crews said they alerted watchstanders of a suspected smuggling venture on Sunday, about 12 miles from Lake Worth Inlet. Two people were taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations for further questioning.
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
