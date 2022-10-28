Read full article on original website
2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540
The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
Toyota Heads To SEMA 2022 With 10-Second GR Supra
Toyota USA is planning to wow the crowds at SEMA 2022 with a pair of modified Toyota GR Supra sports cars. With just $10,000, the automaker plans to develop "10-second twins," which is clearly a reference to the now-iconic movie, The Fast And The Furious. A new video series documents...
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt
TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
Watch A Land Rover Defender 110 Rolls Six Times Across A Highway In Florida Crash
Footage of a horrific crash in Orlando, Florida reveals a new Land Rover Defender rolling six times due to another driver's lapse of judgment. The video below shows the grey-painted SUV making its way down the highway when, suddenly, a Mazda CX-5 changes direction and slams into the off-roader. The...
Innovative Suspension Accessory Will Turn Vibrations From Bumps In The Road Into More EV Range
The SEMA show is often thought of as a place where aftermarket companies show off styling and performance upgrades, and with all the modified vehicles on display there each year, it's not an unfair reputation. But the show is also about showcasing other new products that can improve efficiency and make transportation better.
1980 BMW M1 Supercar In Perfect Condition Up For Sale
This flawless and highly valued BMW M1, considered by many experts in the classics industry to be the finest example of the 453 units ever produced, will be going under the hammer without reserve in Munich next month as part of the Bavarian Legends Collection. This particular model has just over 39,500 miles on the clock, but more impressive than that is its close ties to the BMW brand.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Final Dodge Challenger Special Edition Can't Stop Blowing Up Engines
With the electrified future of Dodge on the horizon, a series of Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions have been announced. So far, we've seen six of them in total, with the seventh scheduled to be unveiled at this year's SEMA event. As we now know, that's not going to happen.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
6 New Nissan Concepts Coming To SEMA 2022 Including Ariya Surfwagon And 800-HP Nismo Z Car
The 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas is nearly upon us, and it's shaping up to be something special. We can look forward to Dodge revealing a new Daytona SRT electric muscle car, rugged Ram and Jeep concepts from Mopar, and a more intensified focus on EVs than we've seen before.
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
Porsche Working On 1,000-HP Triple-Motor Taycan To Finally Match The Tesla Model S Plaid
Earlier this year, Porsche debuted the 2023 Porsche Taycan featuring a handful of hardware changes and a few software updates. In mid-October, Porsche shared the results of the software changes. Every model in the lineup gained a few extra miles of range. And we thought that was it for the Taycan.
Ford Rules Out High-Performance Escape ST
The Ford Escape was recently updated for MY2023 and, aside from a fresh new face and improved technology, the lineup has grown to accommodate the sporty-looking ST-Line. Despite the exterior embellishments, it's no faster than a regular model. We had hoped for a full-fat Escape ST to join the range, but it seems that won't be happening.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike
BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
New BMW M5 Hybrid Spied With Steering Wheel Capacitive Touch Buttons
There's a lot happening with the new BMW M5 right now. We recently talked with BMW M's boss, Frank van Meel, who said that BMW was considering bringing an M5 Touring Stateside. It matches previous comments regarding BMW's interest in building an M5 wagon. While we have yet to see...
This Concours-Winning Ferrari 330 GTC Took Three Years To Restore
Ferrari is arguably the world's most iconic automaker, and that reputation comes from producing some of the finest sports cars with unrivaled beauty and performance. Over the years, more and more technology has made its way into Maranello's products, and as the hybrid SF90 Stradale proves, progress is worth embracing. But sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Unfortunately, many of Ferrari's creations from the last century have been poorly cared for, but that's part of what makes it so satisfying to see an old Fezza returned to its former glory.
Dodge Direct Connection Offers Complete Kit To Build A 1,100-HP Drag Racer
Dodge will eventually go fully electric, but before it gets there, it's celebrating internal combustion like no other automotive manufacturer out there. In addition to giving the standard Charger and Challenger a few final-year updates, it will also be selling several Final Call models to commemorate the death of the V8 engine.
