CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540

The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Heads To SEMA 2022 With 10-Second GR Supra

Toyota USA is planning to wow the crowds at SEMA 2022 with a pair of modified Toyota GR Supra sports cars. With just $10,000, the automaker plans to develop "10-second twins," which is clearly a reference to the now-iconic movie, The Fast And The Furious. A new video series documents...
Jalopnik

Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA

Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt

TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
CarBuzz.com

1980 BMW M1 Supercar In Perfect Condition Up For Sale

This flawless and highly valued BMW M1, considered by many experts in the classics industry to be the finest example of the 453 units ever produced, will be going under the hammer without reserve in Munich next month as part of the Bavarian Legends Collection. This particular model has just over 39,500 miles on the clock, but more impressive than that is its close ties to the BMW brand.
CarBuzz.com

E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip

The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
CarBuzz.com

Final Dodge Challenger Special Edition Can't Stop Blowing Up Engines

With the electrified future of Dodge on the horizon, a series of Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions have been announced. So far, we've seen six of them in total, with the seventh scheduled to be unveiled at this year's SEMA event. As we now know, that's not going to happen.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot

The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag

Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Rules Out High-Performance Escape ST

The Ford Escape was recently updated for MY2023 and, aside from a fresh new face and improved technology, the lineup has grown to accommodate the sporty-looking ST-Line. Despite the exterior embellishments, it's no faster than a regular model. We had hoped for a full-fat Escape ST to join the range, but it seems that won't be happening.
Top Speed

10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike

BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
CarBuzz.com

This Concours-Winning Ferrari 330 GTC Took Three Years To Restore

Ferrari is arguably the world's most iconic automaker, and that reputation comes from producing some of the finest sports cars with unrivaled beauty and performance. Over the years, more and more technology has made its way into Maranello's products, and as the hybrid SF90 Stradale proves, progress is worth embracing. But sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Unfortunately, many of Ferrari's creations from the last century have been poorly cared for, but that's part of what makes it so satisfying to see an old Fezza returned to its former glory.
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Direct Connection Offers Complete Kit To Build A 1,100-HP Drag Racer

Dodge will eventually go fully electric, but before it gets there, it's celebrating internal combustion like no other automotive manufacturer out there. In addition to giving the standard Charger and Challenger a few final-year updates, it will also be selling several Final Call models to commemorate the death of the V8 engine.
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

