No. 1 Georgia's defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury. The key loss comes as Georgia is preparing for its biggest test, against No. 2 Tennessee's top-ranked offense. Smith leads Georgia with three sacks and is fifth with 18 tackles. He suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in last week's 42-20 win over Florida. Georgia says Smith will have surgery on Thursday. Smith was one of only three returning starters from the defense that led Georgia to a national championship last season. Georgia ranks second in the nation with its average of 10.50 points allowed.

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO