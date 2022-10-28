Read full article on original website
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Supporting FEAR NOTHING Cancer Support with “No Shave November”
The following has been released by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office:. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has decided once again to participate in a No Shave November cancer awareness fundraiser this year. Through the month of November, Sheriff’s Office personnel who pledge to donate $40.00, or $10 a week, will be excused from shaving.
New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors
Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
Effingham Woman Found Deceased During Welfare Check
On October 31, 2022 at approximately 1:18 pm, the Effingham City Police Department responded to 608 Park Hills Drive in Effingham, Illinois to conduct a welfare check on an individual who resides there. Officers arrived and found a female deceased at the residence. The female was identified as Amanda Renee Durnil, age 36, of Effingham, Illinois. The Effingham City Police Detectives arrived, processed the scene and collected evidence.
Carle Health Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract effective January 1, 2023, with Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston and surrounding communities. Finalization of this contract will allow Medicare-eligible state retirees to continue to be seen...
United Way Of Effingham County Witches Ball Was A Success
United Way of Effingham County recently held the 2022 United Way Witches Ball. The event was held in person for the first time since 2019 on October 21st at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The Halloween themed event featured dinner, music, silent & live auctions and a costume contest. The...
Local Non-Profits To Present At November First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, November 4 at the Holiday Inn Effingham and is delighted to welcome some of our local non-profit members to speak on behalf of their organization:. Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association – Delaine Donaldson, President The Effingham...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette County during October. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Fayette County during October. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Richland and Clay County during October. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Supervisor of Assessments announces 7-percent multiplier due to continuing rise in home costs
Marion County Supervisor of Assessments Mark Miller has announced a county-wide seven percent multiplier on all properties in the county as a result of a continuing rise in the sale prices of home during the past year. A similar increase was made last year on all properties outside of Salem Township, which received a 4.6-percent increase.
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, LeAnn’s Legacy
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization who goal is to provide love, strength, and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment....
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old James Fizer of Edgewood for a court sanction. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Keri A. Reynolds of Herrin for an Effingham County original warrant for violation of an order of protection. Keri was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
Jacquelyn Ann Hayden, 74
Jacquelyn Ann Hayden fell in her home on October 12, 2022. She underwent surgery to repair leg fractures to her tibia and fibula and was later airlifted from St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Jackie was unable to recover from damage caused by a stroke following surgery and passed away just before 6 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Experience Downtown Effingham Early This Holiday Season
The Downtown Effingham Business Group (DEBG), an affiliate partner of the Effingham County Chamber, invites you to Downtown Effingham this weekend for a Holiday Open House. Get your holiday shopping started early by shopping locally at the annual Downtown Effingham Holiday Open House on Friday, November 4 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 5 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Marylynne Toliver, 74
Marylynne Toliver, 74, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Effingham Halloween Parade Garners Big Turnout Despite Rainy Weather
The annual Effingham Halloween parade kicked off on Sunday, and despite the slight rainfall seen, the crowd was not affected. Local residents enjoyed the 80’s and 90’s cartoon themed floats. Lots of creativity was on display throughout the parade. Miss Effingham County Fair Queen of 2022 Anna Carrell...
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
Violation of Bond Conditions Leads To Warrant For Arrest
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Clay County Sheriff Andy Myers announces that the Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip M. Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond in the cases of Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26, 2022. Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at 1.25 million dollars on March 18, 2022, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail. Special conditions of his bond included wearing a GPS monitor at all times. On August 11, 2022, $125,000.00 was posted for Henson’s bond and he was placed on a GPS monitor.
Teutopolis Village Board to Meet Wednesday
There will be a Finance and Insurance Committee meeting Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Teutopolis Village Hall at 106 W. Main Street, Teutopolis, IL 62467. The committee and employees will have a web meeting with an IMRF representative. During this meeting, the representative will go over how...
