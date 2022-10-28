Jacquelyn Ann Hayden fell in her home on October 12, 2022. She underwent surgery to repair leg fractures to her tibia and fibula and was later airlifted from St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Jackie was unable to recover from damage caused by a stroke following surgery and passed away just before 6 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO