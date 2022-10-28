Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
kadn.com
Meet Citrine and Carter! Acadiana Animal Aid's Pets of the Week
Marissa Guidry with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to share about Citrine and Carter! These two pups are on the search for a family to call their own. Click here to adopt. CITRINE:. CARTER:
kadn.com
Local dentistry holding Halloween candy buy-back event
Lafayette, La (KADN)- Quest Pediatric Dentistry is continuing its long-standing tradition of exchanging candy for cash. "Bring it to us, we'll pack it up, and ship it off. It's going to be enjoyed." Pediatric dentist Dr. Shilpa Nileshwar wants those looking to get rid of some much-needed candy. "For every...
KLFY.com
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
Popular Lafayette Dentist Office Recreates Iconic Halloween Movie Scene
Today is October 31 the spookiest day of the year.
Unlock your family history Nov. 19 at the Delta Grand
The St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux invites the public for a presentation on November 19, by Alex D. Lee, the new St. Landry Parish Archivist.
Lafayette resident asks for help in locating stolen dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog named King Gorilla. The German Sheppard has been embedded with a chip.
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
wbrz.com
All trick, no treat: Vandals destory neighborhood Halloween decorations overnight
BATON ROUGE - Some vandals tore through yards, destroying Halloween decorations in the University Villas neighborhood off Burbank hours before sunrise Saturday morning. Homeowners found a large display of Bettlejuice ransacked - picked apart and broken. The decoration was part of an annual one a couple puts up every year....
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day. Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
kadn.com
Rent and utility assistance still available for Lafayette residents
Lafayette, La(KADN)- Times have been hard on families as the cost of rent, water, and electricity bills continues to climb. "If anyone is in arrears, or needs help with the rental or utility bills. They can reach out." Lafayette Consolidated Government Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman wants residents...
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
kadn.com
Tracking a Dry Halloween
Happy Halloween! There are no tricks in the forecast this year as we will see quiet weather around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon as sun and clouds mix. For trick-or-treating this evening, temperatures will fall through the 70s and we will stay dry. Overnight, a few clouds will pass through the sky with temperatures in the 50s.
kadn.com
Rally For Rozas, Fundraiser For LPD Officer, This Weekend
Anita Begnaud with DLU and Charles Broussard, President of the Lafayette Police Association, joined News15 at Noon to share about how the community can Rally for Rozas. This fundraiser will support Officer Rozas and his family during recovery.
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Parish announce Trick-or-Treat Hours ahead of Halloween
BATON ROUGE - Parish officials announced Trick-or-Treat hours ahead of Halloween this Monday. Times will be between 6pm and 8pm. Never allow children to trick-or-treat without adult supervision. Always stay in groups. Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible. Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes. Trick-or-treat only...
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
