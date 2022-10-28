ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local dentistry holding Halloween candy buy-back event

Lafayette, La (KADN)- Quest Pediatric Dentistry is continuing its long-standing tradition of exchanging candy for cash. "Bring it to us, we'll pack it up, and ship it off. It's going to be enjoyed." Pediatric dentist Dr. Shilpa Nileshwar wants those looking to get rid of some much-needed candy. "For every...
KLFY.com

Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
KPEL 96.5

The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit

The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
kadn.com

Rent and utility assistance still available for Lafayette residents

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Times have been hard on families as the cost of rent, water, and electricity bills continues to climb. "If anyone is in arrears, or needs help with the rental or utility bills. They can reach out." Lafayette Consolidated Government Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman wants residents...
kadn.com

Tracking a Dry Halloween

Happy Halloween! There are no tricks in the forecast this year as we will see quiet weather around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb to near 80 this afternoon as sun and clouds mix. For trick-or-treating this evening, temperatures will fall through the 70s and we will stay dry. Overnight, a few clouds will pass through the sky with temperatures in the 50s.
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
