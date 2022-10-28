Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Eight arrested in drug bust near East Baton Rouge school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested multiple suspects for a drug trafficking operation near a local elementary school on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to EBRSO, the Narcotics division performed an investigation after agents received anonymous complaints about Donald Lacour, 35, and...
fox8live.com
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen
LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
brproud.com
EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
an17.com
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
brproud.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
3 teens arrested for attempted armed robbery-turned shooting in Walker, officials say
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard confirms three individuals are in custody tied to an October 30, 2022 incident in which one male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘LPSO deputies were dispatched to Larry Drive. The incident happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, the 18 year old male victim required immediate medical attention. He was transported for care. LPSO Detectives were assigned to investigate. Our detectives learned three suspects traveled to Larry Drive in order to purchase illegal narcotics from the victim. The three are not from Livingston Parish but are believed to have ties here - especially in the Walker area. During the exchange, the trio attempted to rob the victim. The victim ran from the transaction location. That’s when one of the suspects fired his weapon injuring the victim. The victim is hospitalized & is currently listed as stable. This is still very much an active investigation.’
brproud.com
Authorities warn of scammers posing as BRPD officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent scam circulating the Baton Rouge area involves fraudsters posing as officers over the phone. An online post from Capital Region Crime Stoppers said the Baton Rouge Police Department is aware of a phone scam where someone claiming to be an officer asks victims to send money to stop the issuance of an arrest warrant.
brproud.com
Prisoner who escaped hospital re-captured, Zachary Police Department says
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A prisoner who escaped Lane Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon was shortly re-captured by authorities. The Zachary Police Department said the prisoner escaped the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency when he escaped. He was caught behind...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for person accused of burglary at smoke shop
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Walker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of burglary. According to police, investigators believe the person is responsible for burglarizing Sunset Smoke Shop on Walker South Road on Oct. 23, 2022. Authorities added the individual may...
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a […]
brproud.com
Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
Man takes plea deal in crash that killed 12-year-old; receives 5-year sentence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, Oct. 31, and was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a deal in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy in 2017, according to court documents. Court filings...
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police investigating suspected arson
The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating a suspected case of arson that occurred in Gonzales. Police released a surveillance image of a car believed to be used in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23. According to police, the vehicle appears to be a 2008 to 2012...
brproud.com
Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
brproud.com
LSU PD investigating after firearm brandished during argument on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department is looking into an alleged aggravated assault with a firearm on Halloween. The incident allegedly took place in the area of The 459 Commons around 8 p.m. The 459 Commons is a dining hall which is located on campus. Officers...
KNOE TV8
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
Woman arrested following shooting on Candlewood Avenue, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, according to arrest documents. The documents show that Shalita Hunter, 50, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Hunter is accused of shooting someone following a fight inside a...
Comments / 4