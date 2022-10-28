ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news4sanantonio.com

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Launches Holiday Gift Catalog

The Halloween pumpkins are still out, but the Tarrant Area Food Bank is thinking ahead to the holiday season. On Friday, the TAFB launched its first-ever holiday gift catalog called "Holidays of Hope." "Inflation is biting hard," TAFB Chief Development & External Affairs Officer Stephen Raeside said. "We're distributing a...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Spend the Night in a Real ‘Haunted House’

The hotel stood for more than 100 years and might stand for another 100. With some apologies to Shirley Jackson, Miss Molly’s Hotel, a former brothel turned hotel built in 1910, is reportedly haunted, according to WFAA. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,” Paula Gowins, general manager of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes First Skatepark

Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
GARLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
whatnowdfw.com

Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot

Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas residents to receive FREE trees to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day

As part of the Branch Out Dallas program and to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day, the city of Dallas will distribute free five-gallon trees to Dallas residents who registered for this event. This year, residents selected from six tree species including Mexican oak, sycamore, redbud, American elm, cedar elm, and chinquapin...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

How to Celebrate Halloween in the Fort

Grab a costume and meet us in the Stockyards for a season of ghoulish delights. We've composed a list of local haunts in Fort Worth to get you in the holiday spirit. We'll see y'all out there. Stockyards Ghost Tour. Hosted by Cowtown Winery, this event is a unique cross...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

World Food Championships Returns to Fair Park in November

More than 1,500 top chefs and home cooks will compete Nov. 9–13 for over $300,000 in prizes when the World Food Championships returns for its 10th year of competition. This event is the biggest of its kind, and it’s happening in Fair Park. Fans of shows like Chopped...
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE

