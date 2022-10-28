Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
news4sanantonio.com
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Launches Holiday Gift Catalog
The Halloween pumpkins are still out, but the Tarrant Area Food Bank is thinking ahead to the holiday season. On Friday, the TAFB launched its first-ever holiday gift catalog called "Holidays of Hope." "Inflation is biting hard," TAFB Chief Development & External Affairs Officer Stephen Raeside said. "We're distributing a...
dallasexpress.com
Spend the Night in a Real ‘Haunted House’
The hotel stood for more than 100 years and might stand for another 100. With some apologies to Shirley Jackson, Miss Molly’s Hotel, a former brothel turned hotel built in 1910, is reportedly haunted, according to WFAA. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,” Paula Gowins, general manager of the...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes First Skatepark
Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
Perfect Halloween weather for DFW, a mild week ahead
Filtered sunshine, mild temperatures, a bit of wind, some strong to severe storms, and then a bit cooler. Those are your 7-day weather highlights as we start our new work and school week.
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
whatnowdfw.com
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas residents to receive FREE trees to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day
As part of the Branch Out Dallas program and to celebrate Dallas Arbor Day, the city of Dallas will distribute free five-gallon trees to Dallas residents who registered for this event. This year, residents selected from six tree species including Mexican oak, sycamore, redbud, American elm, cedar elm, and chinquapin...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
fwtx.com
How to Celebrate Halloween in the Fort
Grab a costume and meet us in the Stockyards for a season of ghoulish delights. We've composed a list of local haunts in Fort Worth to get you in the holiday spirit. We'll see y'all out there. Stockyards Ghost Tour. Hosted by Cowtown Winery, this event is a unique cross...
Dallas Observer
World Food Championships Returns to Fair Park in November
More than 1,500 top chefs and home cooks will compete Nov. 9–13 for over $300,000 in prizes when the World Food Championships returns for its 10th year of competition. This event is the biggest of its kind, and it’s happening in Fair Park. Fans of shows like Chopped...
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Boba Tea Shop to Open in Mansfield
Organic teas and coffees will be featured at the planned TeaLatte Bar.
