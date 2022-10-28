ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Instant impact: Wellington, Kocher score off the bench to send Parkland girls soccer to D-11 final

It’s difficult to come off the bench and get directly into the flow of a soccer match, especially with the added pressure that playoff matches bring. In the District 11 Class 4A semifinal, senior Sejal Wellington and freshman Elayna Kocher started the game as substitutes and scored both of Parkland’s goals to send the Trojans to another district final.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. Ritchie’s power-play goal with 11:05 remaining came on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Spencer Knight to the glove side for a 2-1 lead. Ritchie has four goals this season, all on the power play. Florida pulled Knight with two minutes remaining and Clayton Keller scored into an empty net with 1:07 left. Lawson Crouse also scored on a power play for Arizona, which had lost four of five. The Coyotes have converted 11 of 34 power-play opportunities, which ranks among the NHL leaders, after going 2 for 4 in this one.
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week

After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Easton, PA
