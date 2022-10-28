ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Rio Rancho man charged for allegedly swinging hacksaw at security while shoplifting

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after getting violent while shoplifting from an Albuquerque Lowes. Police were called to the store near Alameda and Coors where they say 44-year-old Anthony Galassi was walking around putting items in a basket.

They say when confronted by security, he pulled out a hacksaw and began swinging it at the officer. When confronted by police, they say he took off running. He was eventually arrested at the nearby Starbucks and faces charges including robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

Catherine
3d ago

Fire All the Bleeding Heart Judges. Who allow these losers out time & time again. And MlG, who give pass laws to help the criminals instead of lockm them up.

Elaine Baca
4d ago

A Rio Rancho man?? REALLY??? You mean a HOMELESS man in Rio Rancho. Compliments of Gov Michelle Grisham.

