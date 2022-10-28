ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Kids Belong hosts gala after opening Rapid City branch

On October 22, South Dakota Kids Belong hosted a gala to raise awareness of foster care needs in Rapid City. South Dakota Kids Belong, an extension of America Kids Belong, recently opened a new branch in Rapid City where they hope to create positive outcomes for children in foster care.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills who are still working to contain a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon. The fire, south of Hill City, near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness area...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KELOLAND TV

Moose visits Rapid City garden center

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
RAPID CITY, SD
Cool 98.7

Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City

This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
VALE, SD
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City

A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres

UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

