kotatv.com
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Kids Belong hosts gala after opening Rapid City branch
On October 22, South Dakota Kids Belong hosted a gala to raise awareness of foster care needs in Rapid City. South Dakota Kids Belong, an extension of America Kids Belong, recently opened a new branch in Rapid City where they hope to create positive outcomes for children in foster care.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
newscenter1.tv
Stories Behind The Banner: Travis Ugland shares his unique story and the challenges he faced
Travis Ugland, an Army veteran from Rapid City, is one of the many heroes being honored with a banner in Downtown Rapid City. Ugland shared the unique story of his time in the service and the challenges he faced after being medically chaptered. “It was near September 11 when I...
newscenter1.tv
The Search for Andre Starr: One Oglala family’s desperate hunt for their missing loved one
OGLALA, S.D. — With the dry grass crunching under her feet, Antoinette Poafpybitty walks – sometimes tens of miles a day – in search of her nephew. She’s walked like this before, having spent most of the last decade as a volunteer searcher on the Pine Ridge Reservation, but never for her own relative. It’s not something she expected to have to do.
KELOLAND TV
Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills who are still working to contain a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon. The fire, south of Hill City, near the Palmer Creek Trailhead in the Black Elk Wilderness area...
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
kotatv.com
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City
This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
newscenter1.tv
Seven things to know about the new Grant Work Group that will be added to the City of Rapid City’s finance department
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City of Rapid City will be adding another division in their finance department, Grant Work Group, in January next year to work with grants the city can and does receive. “It’s a bit of an experiment, but it’s a good experiment and there’s every...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
