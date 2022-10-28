ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KSNB Local4

Nebraska football team readies for Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke to the media on Tuesday prior to their game against Minnesota. The Nebraska football team could be without its starting quarterback this week. Casey Thompson is battling an injury suffered in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson did not...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

A few warm days before the rain arrives

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After one of the nicest Halloween’s we’ve had in recent memory, the mild weather will carry over at least for the first three day’s of November before a dynamic storm system impacts the interior part of the country by the end of the week into the weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mild and dry with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s both days with an 80 degree reading possible somewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Crete firefighter badly burned in fire talks about his road to recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week, two Crete volunteer firefighters were burned while trying to help contain the wildfires in Lancaster County. One of them was treated and back home within a day, but the other has a lot of time left in the hospital because of third-degree burns. Despite...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - An 80-year-old Adams man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Gage County on Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers and Gage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision of a train and a pickup at 4:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of South 176th Street and Birch Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE

