Smith County, TX

WebXtra: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Smith County commissioners approve ARPA funding for water/sewer issues in Winona. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement for a nearly $3.7 million water/sewer project on Tuesday. East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. “These students are going to be...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
TYLER, TX
Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
ELKHART, TX
85-Year-Old James R Flanagan Died In A Four-Vehicle Crash In East Texas (Upshur County, TX)

Authorities responded to a four-vehicle crash on .S. Highway 271 in Upshur County. The crash claimed the life of James R Flanagan, 85, of Longview. A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a 2021 Kenworth trailer heading south on Highway 271. A Ford Taurus was heading north on the highway at the same time. The trailer crashed with a GMC Pickup truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway and attempted to take an illegal U-turn.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
WINONA, TX
Winona water/sewer service to be improved with ARPA funding

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
WINONA, TX
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
TYLER, TX
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
UT Tyler poll finds majority disapprove of Roe v. Wade being overturned

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to UT Tyler’s October registered voter poll, 49% of registered voters polled disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to decide abortion policy. The poll specifically reported that 39% of registered voters polled “strongly disapprove,” 10% “somewhat disapprove,” 14% “somewhat approve” and 29% […]
TYLER, TX
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX

