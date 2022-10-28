Read full article on original website
Freddyallure LLC
4d ago
That’s attempted murder, not assault with a deadly weapon. That person needs to be held accountable and caught asap!!!! These people are animals and need to be off the streets
LaLa Luxe
3d ago
Assault with a dangerous weapon!?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME??! Charge this piece of crap with attempted murder those kids could’ve died!!!! The justice system is really some BS!!!
PG
4d ago
This person needs to be caught and brought to justice. Regardless, be calm to others on the road...you never know who is about to snap.
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
D.C. Car Thief Steals Car With Child Inside
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A suspect stole a vehicle in D.C. that was left unattended yesterday evening. A juvenile male was inside the car when it was stolen. This unarmed kidnapping and theft took place on the 1700 Block of Columbia Road in Northwest, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Detectives are asking for assistance identifying the suspects’ vehicle. Shortly before 7 pm, the suspect entered the vehicle. A child was inside the car. The suspect left with the vehicle. The child was found unharmed shortly after the incident. A surveillance camera caught the suspects vehicle. The police describe the vehicle The post D.C. Car Thief Steals Car With Child Inside appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors expected to dismiss dozens of gun, possession cases due to DC Police investigation
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports. FOX 5 has learned details about one of the...
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty Pentagon police officer arrested on multiple drug charges: Arlington County Police
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An off-duty Pentagon police officer has been arrested on multiple drug charges, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Police say Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria is an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer. He was identified as a suspect after detectives received information regarding an individual possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County.
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after throwing knife at gas station worker in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man is under arrest after authorities say he threw a knife at a gas station employee Friday in Prince William County. Police were called to the Sheetz gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge around 7:10 p.m. where the employee said he confronted a man who was approaching customers near the gas pumps.
Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men
Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
fox5dc.com
An inside look at how police train at the Fairfax Co. Criminal Justice Academy
CHANTILLY, Va. - Have you ever wondered what it was like to be a police officer?. FOX 5 got the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a recruit at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy. Fairfax's finest took us inside Practical Plaza where recruits practice realistic scenarios...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested for armed robbery in DC's Shaw neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Two teenagers are charged for an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of T Street. According to police, two suspects approached the victim, pulled out a...
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
popville.com
Shooting in Shaw around 2:30am
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0227 hours in the 1800 block of 6th Street NW. Lookout for a B/M LSW a navy blazer and black tie“
