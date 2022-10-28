With a disappointing loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday evening, the Preds have limped to the finish of a frustrating October that started with two wins in Europe followed by a string of unpleasant losses caused by a variety of concerns. Nashville has struggled with penalties, puck possession, execution, and special teams in different games in October. The team was able to put together on complete, well executed game against the St. Louis Blues, but fell flat again in their final game of the month against the Caps. Nashville ended October with a record of 3-5-1, certainly not the start the team hoped for based on last season's individual successes and promising offseason moves.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO