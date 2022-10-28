ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics

The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac review

The Logitech MX Keys Mini Made for Mac is a compelling device for Mac users, with an appealing look and a variety of customisable options to suit a range of creative professionals from authors to designers and photo editors. A few small gripes however stop short of us recommending this as the only mechanical keyboard worth looking at.
Should a living room have a ceiling light? Finally, design experts settle the debate

Whether or not your living room should have a ceiling light is a tricky decision to make. The obvious conclusion might be that yes, your living room should have a ceiling light, but in a well-lit lighting scheme, supplementary light sources might do more than your overhead lighting to provide atmosphere.
8 best carpet cleaners to keep your floors pristine

While you won’t use a carpet cleaner as regularly as a vacuum cleaner, it can be a worthwhile investment for a carpeted home to keep things looking clean, fresh and bright. There are some marks and stains that a vacuum cleaner or even a cleaning liquid, sponge and a lot of elbow grease just can’t get out. This is where the dedicated carpet cleaner saves the day, drawing out the dirt with powerful suction, a rotating brush, warm water and cleaning fluid.Most domestic carpet cleaners operate using two water tanks – one for clean water and detergent, another for holding...
Should dining chairs match a table? Designers decide whether matching sets are still an interior design crime

To match or not to match, that is the question. As the principal piece of furniture in a dining area - alongside the table - dining chairs play an essential role in the overall look, feel, and experience of the space. A new or upcycled set of dining chairs is an easy and relatively low-cost trick to instantly update a dining room. However, the wrong look can date it just as quickly.
The best Glowforge machines in 2022

The best Glowforge machines are laser cutters that enable you to cut, engrave and score materials with the accuracy. The best Glowforge machines enable you to cut and engrave hundreds materials from fabrics to wood and plastics using a powerful and accurate laser. Unlike older laser cutters that can be large, ugly and messy Glowforge 3D laser cutters are elegantly designed complete systems that are ideal for crafters and studios alike.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen review

The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen deliver genuinely stunning noise cancellation and a huge update to the deepness and richness of their sound. And with a new case that's so much harder to lose, but still in the same light and comfortable design, they're at the top of the earbuds game. There are some missing features we'd like to see, and they're still much better for iPhone users over Android, but it won't matter too much when you're lost in your sound.
Wall organizer concept used MDF boards to hold your stuff

For someone who has a lot of stuff lying around, I need all the help when it comes to storing and organizing all my various things and knick-knacks. Sometimes there’s not enough space for shelves, cabinets, and all the other furniture that can store my stuff. I’m always on the lookout for things that will make my life easier like space-saving concepts that hopefully will eventually become actual things that can hold things like my books, bags, and other things I need to keep handy.
AirPods Max drop $100 in surprise Amazon offer

Chances are that if you're an Apple fan and an avid music listener, you probably already own a pair of AirPods. If you don't, or you're looking to upgrade your current headphones, we've found a great deal from Amazon where select colours of the latest AirPod Max headphones are now just $449 (opens in new tab), saving buyers a neat $100! That's only $20 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen on these headphones.
Minimalist wall-mounted shoe rack helps store footwear while decluttering your space

If you don’t have space for a shoe rack and you cringe at the idea of just leaving your shoes in a cluttered heap inside or outside your house, Avril has you sorted. No, not the Canadian rock singer, the wall-mounted shoe-rack. Designed to uplift your space by uplifting your shoes, the Avril shoe rack by Ylisse sits on your wall, providing a nice angled shelf to dock your shoes when not worn. Unlike conventional racks with horizontal shelves, the Avril’s angled design sits closer to the wall and occupies less real estate space, making it perfect for small homes, houses with narrow entrances, and even hotel rooms. Plus, the shoes are easy to access at all times, giving Avril the upper hand over your floor-based shoe rack that requires you to hunch over to find your shoes!
How to pre-order the iPad (2022): All you need to know

Apple just announced the all-new, redesigned iPad (2022, 10th Gen), and though it officially goes on sale on 26 October online and in stores, you can pre-order one right now. Here's all you need to know about the new tablet, and the new iPad 2022's price. As far as design...
People think they've discovered a radical secret in the Vans logo

We love discovering logo secrets here at Creative Bloq, whether it's hidden shapes in negative space or clever typography that tells a story about the brand. But sometimes the internet comes across a completely unintended logo secret that then becomes impossible to un-see. And that's what's happening now with the Vans logo.
Adobe just revealed the first change coming to Figma after acquisition

The announcement of Adobe’s acquisition of web design platform Figma made waves among the design community this year, with some designers concerned at how the platform might be transformed. At this year’s Adobe MAX conference in LA, Adobe shared some new details on the merge, and told Creative Bloq about some of the thinking behind the acquisition.
