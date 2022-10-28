ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vocado MKE visits Fox6

MILWAUKEE - Love avocados? Then you'll love Vocado MKE! The food truck rolled into the Fox6 parking lot to give us a peek at a few of their menu items.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside Southeastern Wisconsin’s Unpredictable Real Estate Market

Three local real estate experts share tips on finding the best deals in metro Milwaukee. (Hint: It’s still a seller’s market.) VP and Senior Loan Officer, Johnson Financial Group. Milwaukee Magazine: First off, what is the metro Milwaukee real estate market looking like right now?. Jaworski: The interest...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:. 14-year-old Milwaukee girl. 15-year-old Milwaukee girl. 16-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Northridge Mall demolition on hold again

MILWAUKEE - The demolition of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall is on hold again as the mall's owners appeal a raze order. U.S. Black Spruce owns the property and had an Oct. 31 deadline to pay $109,000 in fines stacked up since summer. The appeal is the latest chapter in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 is here; how you can help

FOX6 Coats for Kids 2022 is here! ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Peek Inside Joe Pabst’s Outrageously Artful Downtown Condo

A series of life events, including a new relationship and the prospect of building something fresh together, prompted local philanthropist and collector Joe Pabst, whose ancestry is best revealed by his last name, to sell his over-5,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial home and pursue high-rise condo dwelling. The search was a simple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino at the Movies: 'Call Jane'

MILWAUKEE - A woman is overjoyed with the news of her pregnancy, until she learns it poses a threat to her own life. She has nowhere to turn, until she meets an underground group of women who risk everything to provide people in her position with a choice.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division harvested the annual City Christmas Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is being donated by Erwin Boehme from his home located on 58th Street near Lloyd. Following the harvest, the tree...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Racine bakery offering limited 'Christmas Cookie Kringle' starting Monday

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Halloween comes to an official close, an annual debate commences in many households: is too early to begin getting into the Christmas spirit, or is it more appropriate to stay prepared for fall-oriented festivities?. For one Racine bakery, their decision is clear as they...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state

MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire near 24th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home went up in flames near 24th and Burleigh Monday night, Oct. 31. The fire department said the fire spread through multiple floors. People were inside at the time. Crews brought them to safety. Officials said there were materials able to catch fire and quickly spread.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon dentist focused on kids, their special health care needs

MEQUON, Wis. - There is a dental office in Mequon (10618 N. Port Washington Road) that specializes in the oral health of infants, children, adolescents and patients with special health care needs. Brian Kramp joined "The Kid's Dentist" team which understands the value of seeing a dentist as soon as that first tooth arrives.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

