Sub Section

Groton - The bow section of the Virginia-class attack submarine PCU Idaho (SSN 799) awaited moving into the construction building at General Dynamics Electric Boat Friday.

The Idaho will be the 26th vessel in the class.

The bow section was constructed at the EB Virginia-class construction partner Huntington-Ingalls Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. and shipped to Groton by barge.

PCU stands for pre-commissioning unit and applies to vessels before they are commissioned into service and receive the designiation USS.