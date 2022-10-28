ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'LIV Golf to us is Death Golf': 9/11 victims' families hit out at Saudi-backed series on the opening day of the rebel tour's finale at Donald Trump's Miami course

By Isabel Baldwin For Dailymail.Com, Retuers
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The 9/11 Justice Group has labeled LIV Golf 'Death Golf' on the opening day of the final event of the Saudi-backed rebel series.

LIV Golf's Team Championship, the finale of the series, began Friday at former President Donald Trump's Miami course and like all seven previous events, it has faced criticism and accusations of 'sportswashing'.

The rebel series has faced intense scrutiny and backlash for its ties to the Saudi Arabia government and the mega-money deals it has used to lure some of the biggest names in the sport away from the PGA Tour.

Families of 9/11 victims have protested the series and Trump's involvement by hosting two of the events at his courses and this week they branded the Saudi-bankrolled tour 'Death Golf'.

As Trump was teeing off in a Pro-Am event at the season finale of LIV Golf at the ex-president's Trump National Doral Miami on Thursday, the 9/11 Justice Group was meeting a mile away in a small hotel conference room.

As they have done at every LIV Series stop in the United States, the advocacy group comprised of family members and survivors of the attacks on the World Trade Center was in Miami to shine a spotlight on the Saudi government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUChx_0iqdTu5D00
The 9/11 Justice Group has labeled LIV Golf 'Death Golf' ahead of the series' final event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eKU1_0iqdTu5D00
LIV Golf's Team Championship began Friday at former President Donald Trump's Miami course
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyhRi_0iqdTu5D00
Trump faced scrutiny from families of 9/11 victims for hosting two of the Saudi-backed events

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on September 11, 2001 were from Saudi Arabia. However, the kingdom has long denied a role in the attacks on the Twin Towers, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

The 9/11 community accuses LIV golfers of being little more than well paid mercenaries in a 'sportwashing' scheme by a nation trying to improve its reputation in the face of criticism over its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia's government has denied accusations of human rights abuses.

'When asked about Saudi atrocities and involvement in 9/11 and helping the Saudi's sportwash, some golfers stated they are just trying to provide for their families,' said Dennis McGinley, whose older brother Danny was killed in the collapse of the South Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyneL_0iqdTu5D00
The former President played with Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) a governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which funds the series, ahead of a previous LIV Golf event in July
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLuqv_0iqdTu5D00
Trump speaks to his son Donald Jr (left) and Brooks Koepka during Thursday's Pro-Am event

'Our brother Danny and 2,976 others were just trying to provide for their families as well that day.

'LIV Golf to us is Death Golf.'

Controversy has hung over the LIV golf venture, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, from the start and will follow the series to Sunday's final round where the team champions will be crowned and a whopping $50million paid out.

LIV CEO Greg Norman, golfers and officials have all been questioned about taking Saudi money and on Thursday reissued a brief statement in response to Reuters' request for comment.

'As we have said all along, these families have our deepest sympathy. While some may not agree, we believe golf is a force for good around the world,' read the LIV statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPenf_0iqdTu5D00
LIV CEO Greg Norman (left) and golfers have all been questioned about taking Saudi money

That, however, is not how members of 9/11 Justice view things.

'Phil Mickelson recently stated that golf is a force for good. They are turning it into a sport for greed aimed at sportwashing,' said McGinley.

The group said they have repeatedly asked for a meeting with LIV officials and golfers but have gotten no response.

This week 9/11 Justice stepped up their campaign by running a television commercial on CNN protesting against the Saudi-funded golf league.

While LIV Golf has mostly ignored 9/11 Justice, the group says they have their full attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYTWx_0iqdTu5D00
The group hit out at Phil Mickelson for claiming that golf is a force for good as they insisted LIV was 'turning it into a sport for greed aimed at sportwashing' 

In a letter to Senator Robert Menendez, Democratic Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, seen by Reuters, the group said LIV is being provided with management and consulting services 'apparently including monitoring and tracking the advocacy of families of 9/11 victims who were protesting the tour because of its ties to the Saudi government.'

Trump, whose resorts hosted two of eight LIV tournaments, on Thursday praised the Saudis as 'very good people' with unlimited money who had done a fantastic job.

But Juliette Scauso, the daughter of New York fire fighter Dennis Scauso who ran into the crumbling towers to rescue people and died, wants to ask LIV Golfers face-to-face if they really know where the prize money is coming from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lke5U_0iqdTu5D00
Trump walks onto the green at his Trump National Doral Miami course on Thursday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MOzJ_0iqdTu5D00
Trump owns various golf courses around the world and is well-known for his love of the sport

'How much money would it take for you to turn your back on your country,' asked Scauso, a medical student who flew in from Ireland to be part of the protest. 'My father died a hero.

'To all those involved in the LIV tournament and Donald Trump, my father wasn't the type of person who could be bought.

'I just want you to know that if you were there that day my father would have run in to save you without a second thought.'

