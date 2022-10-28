LMAO. Put a load in the back, have full passenger capacity , pull a trailer and try to drive 300 miles in dead of winter with the heater going.Just see how long that takes
hybrids are the way to go full electric is not especially if the hybrid charges itself and isnt a plug in one. if we switched every car with a full plug in evee we would overload the power grid. its going to take decades ro get our power grid where it needs to be before we switch to fill electric.
so stupid, this vehicle is made in China, and it's not eligible to be sold in the USA. basically that means it didn't meet any of the USA safety laws. if the company had to meet USA safety and other regulations, the vehicle would not be $25k it would be$35k and then would not have a price advantage.
