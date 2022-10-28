Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It’s closing for two weeks.

The closure begins this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The restaurant is doing some construction in the drive-thru.

It expects to reopen on Nov. 12.

If you ordered Halloween trays, they will need to be picked up by Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The next closest Chick-fil-A is just 5 minutes away, inside the Southern Park Mall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.