Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It’s closing for two weeks.
The closure begins this Saturday at 7 p.m.
The restaurant is doing some construction in the drive-thru.
It expects to reopen on Nov. 12.
If you ordered Halloween trays, they will need to be picked up by Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The next closest Chick-fil-A is just 5 minutes away, inside the Southern Park Mall.
