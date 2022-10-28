ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Despite Reports

UPDATE: Despite previous reports claiming Jerry Lee Lewis had passed away, the legendary musician is still alive, living in Memphis. Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. As reported by TMZ, the “Great Balls of Fire” singer passed away on Wednesday (October 26) at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
Herald-Journal

CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87.___“Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”— Donald Trump, former U.S. president, in a statement“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all...
Us Weekly

Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Dies at 87 Following False Reports

Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s death was confirmed by his reps at 117 Entertainment Group on Friday, October 28. In a lengthy tribute to the legendary artist — nicknamed “The Killer” — Jerry’s team noted that his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, said that he was “ready to leave.”
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NME

Influential rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the influential rock pioneer known for his songs ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ has died today (Friday, October 28) at the age of 87. According to The Guardian, the singer died of natural causes at home in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Decider.com

A Sitdown With The Killer: Jerry Lee Lewis and the Chilly ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Press Junket

In 1989 Orion Pictures released Great Balls of Fire, an energetic if arguably over-Hollywoodized fictionalization of a fairly fraught episode in the life of the groundbreaking rock and country music artist Jerry Lee Lewis. Said episode being his marriage in 1958 to one Myra Lee Brown, who in addition to being a cousin, was a mere thirteen years of age at the time of the nuptials. Jerry Lee himself was 22. The source material for the movie was Myra’s own memoir (the first of two; in the second she paints a much less congenial picture of her alcoholic, abusive former husband).
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Recorded a Final Thank You to Friends and Fans Before She Died

Loretta Lynn couldn't leave without saying goodbye. On Sunday night (Oct. 30), her fans got to hear how much she appreciate every single one of them. CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & the Music of Loretta Lynn featured more than a dozen country performers paying tribute to Lynn. George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Jack White and Little Big Town were just a few who sang her songs, or songs that fit the occasion. Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and more shared special messages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy