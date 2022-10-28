Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Despite Reports
UPDATE: Despite previous reports claiming Jerry Lee Lewis had passed away, the legendary musician is still alive, living in Memphis. Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. As reported by TMZ, the “Great Balls of Fire” singer passed away on Wednesday (October 26) at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Herald-Journal
CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87.___“Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”— Donald Trump, former U.S. president, in a statement“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Rock ‘n’ Roll Icon Dies at 87 Following False Reports
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s death was confirmed by his reps at 117 Entertainment Group on Friday, October 28. In a lengthy tribute to the legendary artist — nicknamed “The Killer” — Jerry’s team noted that his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, said that he was “ready to leave.”
Watch Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” Back In 2015
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
Singer and Piano Player Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Amid Death Reports
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to In Touch, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Loretta Lynn Pre-Recorded Special Message That Aired at Her Memorial Service
Country music icon Loretta Lynn gave a heartfelt message at her memorial service via a touching pre-recorded message. The meaningful words were delivered to those who were mourning the star by Loretta Lynn herself at the Grand Ole Opry during a Sunday (October 30) service. A crowd of mourners gathered...
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” Is Insanely Good
When it comes to iconic artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton… nobody can really do ’em the kind of justice they deserve. Many can come close, many can do a damn good job, but there’s usually just something missing…. Enter Chris Stapleton. Chris could sing...
NME
Influential rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the influential rock pioneer known for his songs ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ and ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On’ has died today (Friday, October 28) at the age of 87. According to The Guardian, the singer died of natural causes at home in DeSoto County, Mississippi.
A Sitdown With The Killer: Jerry Lee Lewis and the Chilly ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Press Junket
In 1989 Orion Pictures released Great Balls of Fire, an energetic if arguably over-Hollywoodized fictionalization of a fairly fraught episode in the life of the groundbreaking rock and country music artist Jerry Lee Lewis. Said episode being his marriage in 1958 to one Myra Lee Brown, who in addition to being a cousin, was a mere thirteen years of age at the time of the nuptials. Jerry Lee himself was 22. The source material for the movie was Myra’s own memoir (the first of two; in the second she paints a much less congenial picture of her alcoholic, abusive former husband).
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
‘He pulverised the piano’: Elton John leads tributes to ‘groundbreaking’ Jerry Lee Lewis
Chuck Berry jams with Jerry Lee Lewis at 1986 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Musicians including Elton John and Ringo Starr have paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis after his death aged 87. The “Great Balls of Fire” artist’s death was announced on Friday 28 October, having been...
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
Loretta Lynn Recorded a Final Thank You to Friends and Fans Before She Died
Loretta Lynn couldn't leave without saying goodbye. On Sunday night (Oct. 30), her fans got to hear how much she appreciate every single one of them. CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & the Music of Loretta Lynn featured more than a dozen country performers paying tribute to Lynn. George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Jack White and Little Big Town were just a few who sang her songs, or songs that fit the occasion. Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and more shared special messages.
WATCH: Thousands of Loretta Lynn Fans Form Line Around the Block for Grand Ole Opry Memorial
Loretta Lynn‘s memorial service takes place today, Oct. 30. Fans lined up around the block for a chance to say goodbye. But, this is also a celebration of the country music star’s incredible life. The Grand Ole Opry House offered 1,500 free tickets to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. It definitely doesn’t look like there were any tickets left.
Comments / 1