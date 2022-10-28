Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday.

It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault.

The victim said she got into a fight with Hughes at her home on Birchmeadow Cove and left after she told him she was breaking up with him.

The victim said she was driving southbound on Hickory Hill Road headed toward Knight Arnold Road when Hughes tried to run her off the road by slamming into the back of her car.

The victim said she made a U-turn, and Hughes continued to follow her in his BMW. She said when she stopped at a red light, Hughes got out of his car with a gun, stood in front of her vehicle, and fired six shots at her.

The girlfriend was not hurt but had damage to her vehicle. Officers recovered seven shell casings on Hickory Hill Road.

Hughes is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the Family Safety Center 24 hours a day at (901) 800-6064.

