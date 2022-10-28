ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday.

It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault.

Man accused of robbing, shooting cousin at family funeral

The victim said she got into a fight with Hughes at her home on Birchmeadow Cove and left after she told him she was breaking up with him.

The victim said she was driving southbound on Hickory Hill Road headed toward Knight Arnold Road when Hughes tried to run her off the road by slamming into the back of her car.

Man shot during carjacking at East Memphis car wash

The victim said she made a U-turn, and Hughes continued to follow her in his BMW. She said when she stopped at a red light, Hughes got out of his car with a gun, stood in front of her vehicle, and fired six shots at her.

The girlfriend was not hurt but had damage to her vehicle. Officers recovered seven shell casings on Hickory Hill Road.

Hughes is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the Family Safety Center 24 hours a day at (901) 800-6064.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Quavetta Mitchell
4d ago

So basically he can pay 2500 and be out tomorrow. I don't know what it is about Tennessee Judges setting thee bond so low. You are giving him an opportunity to finish what he started.

Lj Swinney
4d ago

Where in the hell these judges in Memphis get their degree from 25000 bond 2500 he back out to harm that woman well the law has left her to fend for her self 🙏🏽 for this young lady

