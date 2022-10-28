ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2022 Iowa Secretary of State race: what you need to know

DES MOINES, Iowa — Election Day is less than a month away, and Local 5 is tracking all the big races, including that for Iowa Secretary of State. Iowa's secretary of state serves as the head administrator for both elections and businesses. The position oversees each of the 99 county auditors and heads up the business filings office, which is located in downtown Des Moines.
Iowa's scores on reading and math higher than those of other states

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Report Card data shows test scores are trending down nationwide for math and reading, but Iowa schools are faring better than most. The National Center for Education initiated a long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for students in grades 4th through 8th called AEP. This year, they found students scores declined by 5 points in reading and 7 points in math.
11 DMARC food pantries opt out of partnership with Food Bank of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa and some DMARC pantries are breaking up. Those pantries said they're not able to meet the Food Bank's new demands. Luke Elzinga, the communications manager for DMARC, said before the Food Bank of Iowa gave the pantries addendum, anyone who walked into one of the 15 pantries would receive three days worth of food.
Trick or treat? Here's an early look at the Halloween forecast

Trick-or-treaters around central Iowa are putting the finishing touches on their costumes ahead of Beggars' Night and Halloween. But will this year's weather be a trick or a treat?. Early forecast model data suggests a generally comfortable forecast for both Beggars' Night and Halloween. Witches, ghouls and goblins can expect...
What's the state of Iowa's beer industry?

DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide shortage is straining the beer industry nationwide, hitting small local brewers the hardest. In Iowa, that's forcing craft brewers to get creative to keep their beers flowing and their businesses from going flat. Carbon dioxide is a crucial ingredient, giving your favorite...
Hinterland announces 2023 festival lineup

ST CHARLES, Iowa — Indie music stars Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers will headline the 2023 Hinterland Music Festival in August, the festival announced on social media Tuesday. Hinterland is a three-day music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa. This year, the event will take place Friday, Aug....
Pandemic mental health struggles continue, Iowa Youth Survey says

As kids get back to school and get settled in to in-person classes after so much Zoom learning, advocates are noticing some concerning trends in students' mental health. "When you do the math, it's one in 20 kids. One young person in every middle school and high school classroom in the state has tried to take their own life in the last year," said Andrew Allen, President & CEO of YSS.
