2022 Iowa Secretary of State race: what you need to know
DES MOINES, Iowa — Election Day is less than a month away, and Local 5 is tracking all the big races, including that for Iowa Secretary of State. Iowa's secretary of state serves as the head administrator for both elections and businesses. The position oversees each of the 99 county auditors and heads up the business filings office, which is located in downtown Des Moines.
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa — A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
Iowa's scores on reading and math higher than those of other states
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Report Card data shows test scores are trending down nationwide for math and reading, but Iowa schools are faring better than most. The National Center for Education initiated a long-term trend reading and mathematics assessments for students in grades 4th through 8th called AEP. This year, they found students scores declined by 5 points in reading and 7 points in math.
11 DMARC food pantries opt out of partnership with Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa and some DMARC pantries are breaking up. Those pantries said they're not able to meet the Food Bank's new demands. Luke Elzinga, the communications manager for DMARC, said before the Food Bank of Iowa gave the pantries addendum, anyone who walked into one of the 15 pantries would receive three days worth of food.
Rep. Ashley Hinson released from hospital following kidney infection
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her office. “I am feeling much...
Latino leaders working to close the disparities in Iowa Hispanic communities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Alejandro Murguia-Ortiz can't ignore the need for more consideration of the Latino community by those in Iowa who aren't a part of it. Murguia-Ortiz, along with other leaders involved with the Iowa Latinx Project, have tried many strategies to help bring awareness to the cause.
Trick or treat? Here's an early look at the Halloween forecast
Trick-or-treaters around central Iowa are putting the finishing touches on their costumes ahead of Beggars' Night and Halloween. But will this year's weather be a trick or a treat?. Early forecast model data suggests a generally comfortable forecast for both Beggars' Night and Halloween. Witches, ghouls and goblins can expect...
For the first time in nearly a decade, 100% of Iowa is in 'abnormally dry' drought conditions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Drought conditions are getting worse across Iowa, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report says 100% of Iowa is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, marking the first time since August 2013 that all of the state has had some sort of drought designation.
Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
Waukon car dealership-turned-restaurant crowned Iowa's top pork tenderloin of the year
WAUKON, Iowa — Iowa's top tenderloin of 2022 can be found in Waukon. Lid's Bar & Grill won the annual Iowa Pork Producers Association contest, beating out four other finalists: Ludlow's steakhouse (Corydon) was the runner-up, plus Main Street Bar & Grill (Massena), St. Olaf Tavern (St. Olaf) and 5th Quarter Bar & Grill (Van Meter).
State revenue soars but growth expected to slow as tax cuts kick in
DES MOINES, Iowa — A state panel said Thursday that Iowa's economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022 with...
What's the state of Iowa's beer industry?
DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon dioxide shortage is straining the beer industry nationwide, hitting small local brewers the hardest. In Iowa, that's forcing craft brewers to get creative to keep their beers flowing and their businesses from going flat. Carbon dioxide is a crucial ingredient, giving your favorite...
Hinterland announces 2023 festival lineup
ST CHARLES, Iowa — Indie music stars Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers will headline the 2023 Hinterland Music Festival in August, the festival announced on social media Tuesday. Hinterland is a three-day music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa. This year, the event will take place Friday, Aug....
Iowa receives $51 million to spend on electric vehicle infrastructure
IOWA, USA — Iowa now has $51 million to spend on building electric vehicle chargers across the state. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program which was created under President Joe Biden's infrastructure law. The Iowa DOT applied for funding earlier this year. However,...
Pandemic mental health struggles continue, Iowa Youth Survey says
As kids get back to school and get settled in to in-person classes after so much Zoom learning, advocates are noticing some concerning trends in students' mental health. "When you do the math, it's one in 20 kids. One young person in every middle school and high school classroom in the state has tried to take their own life in the last year," said Andrew Allen, President & CEO of YSS.
Iowa State Patrol: Texas man killed after car veers off I-35 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Texas man was killed Wednesday evening after authorities say his vehicle left the road and hit several trees before coming to rest in a ditch. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the car was heading northbound on I-35 at the 53.5-mile marker when it veered into a ditch, crashing into trees and an embankment.
