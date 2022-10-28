ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

10-year-old Oakland County boy arrested for school threat

Police arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly told a fellow student at Paint Creek Elementary School in Orion Township that he would “shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley.”. That’s according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case Friday, Oct. 28, after the boy’s classmate...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day

Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

South Lyon High School on lockdown due to threat, 2nd time in a week

(CBS Detroit) - South Lyons High School faces their 3rd lockdown this month after a threat was made around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat. Officials said in a release, "We take all threats seriously but don't believe this is credible."This is the second time in a week the high school received a threatening message.On Oct. 25, officials found a threat written on a second-floor bathroom wall claiming someone was "gonna shoot the school up."After conducting an investigation, the threat was considered not credible.On Oct. 4, a similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School, in which a lockdown occurred. A 15-year-old sophomore, who has since been charged, claimed a person had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. The sophomore wrote the threat and reported it to the school administration, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator

LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills

Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
WWMTCw

New York man pleads guilty in Boy Scouts of America investigation

LANSING, Mich. — The first person charged in an ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation could be facing a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Monday, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Seven-year-old in critical condition following shooting

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh responds to the brawl following Michigan's win over Michigan State Saturday night. Voters in Saginaw County will decide whether or not to renew the mosquito abatement millage. Rooftop Landing Reindeer with Danny Aldrich. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Join us to learn about...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy