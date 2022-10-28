Read full article on original website
Related
Family of Porter Burks sues the Detroit Police Department for $50 million
The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million.
The Oakland Press
10-year-old Oakland County boy arrested for school threat
Police arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly told a fellow student at Paint Creek Elementary School in Orion Township that he would “shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley.”. That’s according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case Friday, Oct. 28, after the boy’s classmate...
The Oakland Press
Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day
Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck; suspect charged with concealing death
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police found a woman's body in the bed of a truck after a fender bender Thursday in Roseville. Stephen Freeman is charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Police said Freeman...
South Lyon High School on lockdown due to threat, 2nd time in a week
(CBS Detroit) - South Lyons High School faces their 3rd lockdown this month after a threat was made around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threat. Officials said in a release, "We take all threats seriously but don't believe this is credible."This is the second time in a week the high school received a threatening message.On Oct. 25, officials found a threat written on a second-floor bathroom wall claiming someone was "gonna shoot the school up."After conducting an investigation, the threat was considered not credible.On Oct. 4, a similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School, in which a lockdown occurred. A 15-year-old sophomore, who has since been charged, claimed a person had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. The sophomore wrote the threat and reported it to the school administration, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
Detroit News
Border patrol agents arrest 2 near Auburn Hills
Two foreign nationals — one wanted for criminal sexual conduct — were arrested near Auburn Hills last week by Border Patrol agents, officials said. Agents who were looking for a Mexican national wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 conducted a raid Thursday, they said. In the raid, agents arrested the wanted man, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, near Interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. They learned the suspect had been removed from the U.S. four times and confirmed he was wanted on a criminal sexual conduct warrant issued by an Oakland County court. He was turned over to Oakland County authorities.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
WWMTCw
New York man pleads guilty in Boy Scouts of America investigation
LANSING, Mich. — The first person charged in an ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation could be facing a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison. Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct in Macomb County Monday, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
South Lyon High School locked down after 2nd threat to shoot up school in 6 days
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – South Lyon High School is locked down for the second time in six days after officials found a threatening message written on a wall. Administrators said they learned around 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) that someone had written, “I will shoot this school up today” on the wall of a first-floor girl’s bathroom.
Gov. Whitmer: 186 illegal guns seized, 202 arrests made in statewide initiative
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an update Monday on Operation: Safe Neighborhoods, a statewide initiative to curb gun violence by removing illegal firearms from the streets.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
WNEM
Seven-year-old in critical condition following shooting
University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh responds to the brawl following Michigan's win over Michigan State Saturday night. Voters in Saginaw County will decide whether or not to renew the mosquito abatement millage. Rooftop Landing Reindeer with Danny Aldrich. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Join us to learn about...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
fox2detroit.com
US Postal Service offering $50K for help arresting suspect who robbed letter carrier in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The law enforcement side of the United States Postal Service is offering a massive financial reward for help in an armed robbery case involving one of their own employees. A $50,000 reward awaits whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who...
Comments / 0