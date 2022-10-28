ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenrock, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 Jack FM

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
cowboystatedaily.com

Casper Teen Dies In Head-On With Dump Truck

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old driver died west of Casper on Monday after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a dump truck. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant westbound on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper at about 4 p.m. when he drifted across the centerline and collided head-on with a dump truck.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct. 28. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ksl.com

Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County

NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion

The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
CASPER, WY
newscenter1.tv

Fatal crash on Wyoming 220

On October 31, 2022, at around 4:00 P.M., the Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a fatal crash that occurred at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper, Wyoming. Dustin H. Geiger, from Casper, Wyoming, was headed east on Wyoming 220 in a 1993 International commercial-style dump truck....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft

They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy