Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
Vicksburg Post
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
Oxford Eagle
Sheriff’s Department fitness center opens
Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East officially opened the sheriff department’s new fitness center last week with 18 pieces of gym equipment funded by Nicholas Air. The fitness center will be open 24/7 for law enforcement to be able to work out together. The fitness center is adjacent to the...
Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
vicksburgnews.com
Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin, 1941 – 2022
Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Oct 27th. She had been suffering deteriorating health over several years and fought a brave battle through pure will and toughness, but eventually expended all nine lives. Mary was born Sep. 19, 1941, to the late Thomas Edward...
WTOK-TV
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories. You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state. “We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism...
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon
In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
WTOK-TV
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the recently exposed sandbars and shorelines, and the promise of finding everything from sunken boats to mammoth tusks, the receding Mississippi River has suddenly become a hotbed for nature lovers, history lovers and casual archaeologists alike. Experts are urging individuals who visit the river to...
vicksburgnews.com
VCC welcomes Vicksburg native Don Hill to its team
Vicksburg native Don Hill has joined the team at the Vicksburg Convention Center as sales manager. “I’m excited to be part of such a magnificent team here at the Vicksburg convention center. Erin and her team are doing fabulous things for our city, and I’m looking forward to adding my talent and expertise to an already wonderful organization to make 2023 a blockbuster year,” said Hill.
theclintoncourier.net
Clinton has record-height sunflower
The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story
MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out Thursday […] The post Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Vicksburg Post
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Church fights city citation for illegal dumping, looks to county for solution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church that’s been cited by the city for trash dumped on its property argues that the dumping is not their fault, and they’re taking their fight to court. Egypt Baptist Church has faced a problem of illegal dumping on its rural property for years. WREG covered the story as far […]
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
WTOK-TV
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
Vicksburg Post
Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot
Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
fox29.com
Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River
A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
