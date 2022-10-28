ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
Oxford Eagle

Sheriff’s Department fitness center opens

Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East officially opened the sheriff department’s new fitness center last week with 18 pieces of gym equipment funded by Nicholas Air. The fitness center will be open 24/7 for law enforcement to be able to work out together. The fitness center is adjacent to the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Trunk-or-treating held at the Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday. Rain didn’t stop the festivities. Children still came out in their costumes with buckets, bags and pockets to collect as much candy as they could. A group dressed up as the popular Sanderson Sisters greeted the kids with giggles and […]
PEARL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin, 1941 – 2022

Dr. Mary Nell Collins Landin passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Oct 27th. She had been suffering deteriorating health over several years and fought a brave battle through pure will and toughness, but eventually expended all nine lives. Mary was born Sep. 19, 1941, to the late Thomas Edward...
UTICA, MS
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VCC welcomes Vicksburg native Don Hill to its team

Vicksburg native Don Hill has joined the team at the Vicksburg Convention Center as sales manager. “I’m excited to be part of such a magnificent team here at the Vicksburg convention center. Erin and her team are doing fabulous things for our city, and I’m looking forward to adding my talent and expertise to an already wonderful organization to make 2023 a blockbuster year,” said Hill.
VICKSBURG, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton has record-height sunflower

The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water

When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
FITLER, MS
TheAtlantaVoice

Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story

MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out Thursday […] The post Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MOUND BAYOU, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
fox29.com

Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River

A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
MEMPHIS, TN

