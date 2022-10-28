The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.

