SRSUD rescinds most of Boil Water Notice, continue requirement for Eolian area
The Stephens Regional Special Utility District has canceled the Boil Water Notice for most of their rural water customers; however, the requirement to boil water prior to using it remains in effect for SRSUD rural water customers in the Eolian area. Specifically, SRSUD customers on FM 576 West of FM...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck on South 1st Street Saturday afternoon, one deceased
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Around 7:18 p.m. Saturday, October 29, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on South 1st street outside Armando’s. UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Sunday – The 56-year-old pedestrian was crossing at the intersection of South 1st Street and Portland Street pushing a cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC SUV. […]
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
P&Z Commission approves replat request for proposed Subway restaurant location
Breckenridge could have a new Subway restaurant by next fall, after the City of Breckenridge Planning and Zoning Commission met this evening, Oct. 25, and approved a request to replat a piece of property west of Walmart for a building to house the sandwich shop. Donnie Sechrest filed an application...
Report: Masked suspect robs Abilene convenience store at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A masked suspect robbed an Abilene convenience store at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The robbery happened at a store on the 2800 block of Ambler Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say a masked suspect entered the store, pointed a firearm, then demanded money from the register until the clerk complied. This suspect, […]
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
Family talks about Sloan Everett and their dedication to this weekend’s annual bike ride in his memory
For the past five years, Jim and Teresa Everett have gathered with family and friends in the Breckenridge City Park for a bicycle ride in memory of their son, Sloan Everett. This year’s Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride will be Saturday, Nov. 5. It is a...
Don Smith, Jr.
Don Smith, Jr., age 70, of Breckenridge, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. No services have been planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Don Henry Smith, Jr. was born September 26, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to parents Don Henry Smith, Sr. and Betty...
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
Hidden Gems: How the Junk Warehouse came to be and keeps a legacy alive
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From housing treasures in storage, to opening a boutique on the north side of Abilene, Junk Warehouse has given the community a wide selection of items with a unique shopping experience. This store at times, however, gets mistaken for something else, according to Danette Sides, long time friend of owners Larry […]
HAPPENING NOW: Women assaulted during family dispute in Abilene, one person in police custody
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was assaulted on Portland Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27 during a family dispute. UPDATE 10:44 p.m. – The victim is being transported to a medical center and her condition is unknown at this time. As of 10:12 this evening, one person is in custody and the victim […]
BISD to hold information meeting for Gifted/Talented program
Breckenridge Independent School District will host a district-wide parent information meeting on identification procedures and program services for the district’s Gifted and Talented program on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. in the BISD Board Room. Beginning on Oct. 31, BISD will be accepting referrals for students who may...
Driver flips car after losing control due to wet road conditions in Abilene, clips 18-wheeler
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was flipped on the side after the driver lost control and clipped an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. Thursday, October 27. The man was driving on East Overland Trail on a slick, wet road where he clipped an 18-wheeler; The car landed on its side in the grass next to […]
