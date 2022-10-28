ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, TX

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police warning of purse thieves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of purse thieves targeting local shoppers. Police say these suspects, who have been caught on surveillance video, have been stealing purses from various stores. “They have been traveling through parts of Texas and may be operating here in Abilene,” police explain. They are advising shoppers to keep […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
CISCO, TX
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
ABILENE, TX
Don Smith, Jr.

Don Smith, Jr., age 70, of Breckenridge, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. No services have been planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Don Henry Smith, Jr. was born September 26, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to parents Don Henry Smith, Sr. and Betty...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
ABILENE, TX
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
ABILENE, TX
The Mineral Wells Fossil Park is FREE!

Once upon a time, a giant pinata was filled with fossils, hanging over Texas. When the pinata was broken, fossils rained down over what is now the Mineral Wells Fossil Park. They are scattered over the ground, just waiting for your child to run around with a goody bag and fill it up!
MINERAL WELLS, TX
BISD to hold information meeting for Gifted/Talented program

Breckenridge Independent School District will host a district-wide parent information meeting on identification procedures and program services for the district’s Gifted and Talented program on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. in the BISD Board Room. Beginning on Oct. 31, BISD will be accepting referrals for students who may...
Breckenridge, TX
