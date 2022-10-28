Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
WDIO-TV
Stowe elementary school celebrate annual Halloween parade
Stowe elementary hosted their annual Halloween trick or treating parade at 1pm before the school day ended. Students were able to dress up in their costumes and got to walk around the neighborhood. Jessica Cook, the principal of Stowe elementary, explained how the parade is a great way to bring...
WDIO-TV
Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union
You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
WDIO-TV
The DECC joins the vinyl craze with its new ‘Vinyl Happy Hour’
Every Tuesday 4:30pm-6:30pm through the end of November the DECC with be hosting their Vinyl Happy Hour. Held in the newly re-furnished Symphony Hall Mezzanine, all the music played comes from Executive Director Dan Hartman’s record collection. Hartman is excited to showcase all the vinyl he’s collected through the...
WDIO-TV
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
WDIO-TV
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
WDIO-TV
Talking coffee and candidates on the Range
We are one week away from the election. And WDIO is bringing you an update about what voters are thinking about during this campaign season. Last week, we headed to the Sugar Shack in Virginia. McKayla Maickelson is the head barista. “My favorite thing is to make coffee. I like...
WDIO-TV
Giant pumpkins become monsters at Pier B
Two giant, carved monsters now sit on the lawn outside Pier B Resort. Mike Rudolph fashioned the monsters out of monster-sized pumpkins grown at Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch in Sturgeon Lake. Jerry Gibson said he’s been playing around with growing giant pumpkins for a decade, but he really got serious...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Downtown Task Force recommends: safety, activation, investment and vision
Mayor Larson’s Downtown Task Force announced recommendations in a news conference today. This was after examining the needs of the Downtown neighborhood since April of 2022. The task force, is comprised of various business and nonprofit leaders, as well as government staff and officials from both the City and the County. They were tasked with providing recommendations in four key areas: safety, activation, investment and vision.
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
WDIO-TV
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
WDIO-TV
Love-A-Pet Adoption Campaign
It was a fun weekend for pet lovers in the Duluth area, has animal Allies Humane Society held its annual year-end love-a-pet campaign and celebration which was in conjunction with Miller Hill Subaru. The event attracted pet owners and those who were looking to adopt new ones. There were a...
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
WDIO-TV
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
WDIO-TV
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
WDIO-TV
Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
WDIO-TV
Candidates announce plans to run for mayor of Two Harbors
An update about the special election for the mayor of Two Harbors. Robin Glaser announced Tuesday her intent to run. She is currently a Councilor at Large, and has been the mayor of the city before. Glaser told us her experience matters, and will help the city move forward. “The...
FOX 21 Online
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
