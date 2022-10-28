ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 31, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois volleyball teams fared very well in sectional semifinal matches on Monday. Limestone and Metamora won semifinal matches at the class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, setting up a title match between the Mid-Illini Conference schools. Metamora swept both matches from the Rockets during the league season.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford school gets future voters excited with mock election

Midterm elections are just one week away, so future voters got the chance to take part in the electoral process on Tuesday. Rockford school gets future voters excited with mock …. Midterm elections are just one week away, so future voters got the chance to take part in the electoral...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment

A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment. A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Rockford office aims...
ILLINOIS STATE

