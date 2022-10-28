ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

McRib is back at McDonald's for "farewell tour"

McDonald's iconic barbecue sandwich — the McRib — officially returns today to participating restaurants nationwide to kick off a “farewell tour.”. Why it matters: The McRib’s arrival comes days after the fast-food giant reported growing traffic in its U.S. restaurants despite higher prices. Meanwhile, not included...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

McDonald's releases "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal

McDonald's is moving from Halloween buckets to the kingdom of Wakanda for its latest Happy Meal, inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel. The big picture: The new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal is the fast-food chain's latest attempt to drive sales using a nostalgia and collectible play with a movie blockbuster.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy