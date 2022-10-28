Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program announces 2022 recipients

Jason Ahrendt loads up trees in the bed of his pickup as he takes part in the Plant a Tree of Hope event organized by Keep Odessa Beautiful and Apache Corporation Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Household Hazardous Waste Department. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

HOUSTON Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation announced Friday the donation of more than 245,000 trees to 40 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program.

Since 2005, over 5 million trees have been granted to more than 900 U.S. nonprofit charitable partners and government agencies. Plantings from this year’s grants will begin this month and will continue through May 2023.

“This year, we will celebrate the delivery of the program’s 5 millionth tree, an exciting accomplishment 17 years in the making across Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming,” John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president, stated in a press release. “Our Tree Grant Program is foundational to our long-standing legacy and commitment to environmental stewardship. Through the planting and caring of the trees, our partners help beautify our community while conserving natural habitats.”

Keep Odessa Beautiful was one of the recipients.

This year’s partners span numerous initiatives, including reforestation efforts with Texas Longleaf – Texas A&M Forest Service in East Texas; partnering with groups such as Keep San Angelo Beautiful to help teach students about environmental stewardship; supporting conservation projects with the Big Bend Conservation Alliance in West Texas; enhancing urban greenspaces with the Houston Botanic Garden and wildlife habitat preservation in Louisiana through the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

For more information about the Apache Tree Grant Program, visit apachelovestrees.com.