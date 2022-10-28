Read full article on original website
Vail to host hard-to-recycle event for electronics, yard waste and more￼
Have you ever wondered what to do with your outdated computer? Or how to get rid of all those old paper bills and bank statements? Or what to do with that pile of leaves in your yard?. On Friday, Nov. 4, in its sixth annual America Recycles Day celebration, the...
Letter: Get the conversation started on mental health
On Oct. 27, I joined over 150 community members at the Riverwalk Theater to be a part of Eagle County’s inaugural This is My Brave production put on by SpeakUp ReachOut. A nationwide program, this 85th production of This is My Brave brought eight storytellers to the stage to share their stories of mental health challenges, experiences with suicide, and their bravery to open the discussion with our community through spoken word, poetry, cinematography, and music.
Letter: Jeanne McQueeney deserves another four years
I have had the pleasure of knowing Jeanne McQueeney for over 30 years. I met Jeanne through her husband, Harry, while coaching basketball at Red Sandstone Elementary and was impressed with her upbeat attitude and passion for kids. Jeanne has done a great job as our commissioner with an emphasis on early childhood education and housing issues. I urge Eagle County voters to give Jeanne another four years as our commissioner.
Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future
During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
￼Vail to discuss size, unit mix of Timber Ridge redevelopment
One of the workforce housing projects at the top of Vail’s list is the redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village apartments in West Vail. And at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting, Vail Town Council will host a work session to start making critical decisions about the project including the number of units it should have and the preferred home type and unit mix.
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
Ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards honors local first responders for outstanding service
Swathes of pink and orange illuminated the sky as the colors were presented, the national anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance was recited and the invocation was given, kicking off the ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards presented by the Rotary Clubs of Eagle County and Starting Hearts. This...
Miller & Lux coming to Vail for the winter season
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is excited to announce a winter takeover of Flame Restaurant by Food Network star and cookbook author, Tyler Florence and his highly acclaimed Miller & Lux restaurant for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season. Come enjoy après ski and dinner service at Miller &...
Time to get spooky: Contacting departed loved ones
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural. Read more spooky stories at VailDaily.com/Time-To-Get-Spooky. As a young child, Becky Hesseltine would feel “eyes in the room” or a presence she didn’t understand. Sometimes, she’d be spooked;...
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human bear conflicts to increase
Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Letter: What a great weekend
This year’s Vail Pioneer Weekend was the most successful ever. About 1,700 people registered, and more than 800 turned out for the weekend’s Saturday events in Lionshead. We had a big crowd at the amphitheater on Sunday, too. Thanks to everyone who donated money and time for this...
Colorado- raised expertise helps add depth to Middle Park Health and VSON’s roster
Home-grown talent with an enthusiasm and appreciation for the Colorado mountain lifestyle is always a welcome asset at any local business, and for Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery and its partners at Middle Park Health in Grand County, Dr. Patrick “P.J.” Bevan provides the perfect mix of both. Dr....
Letter: A small price to pay for an improved community
Living and working for more than 25 years in the Vail Valley has led to many transportation challenges through the years. I always wondered why we didn’t have a transportation system like the Roaring Fork Valley or other ski towns I had visited. Now we have the chance! An enhanced transit system will help locals get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation and other community services safely and efficiently. Investing in our valley-wide transit system will support the locally owned small businesses and visitors that contribute to our region’s economy and tax base. Improved regional transportation will promote the livability, sustainability, and economic vitality of Eagle County.
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds￼
As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from three major drug distributors...
Letter: County officials miss mark on fairgrounds proposal
On Oct. 11, Eagle County Facilities Manager Jan Miller and Charlie Kolarik, an architect, met with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on the master plan for the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds proposal is laid out in three phases, costing Eagle County taxpayers an estimated $55 Million over the course of the project. This project includes an addition of a 100-unit short-term RV Park geared toward out-of-towners. As part of the development team on the newly-improved River Dance RV Park in Gypsum, I acknowledge that I have a conflict of interest. However, my push to say “no” on the fairground’s proposal goes far beyond that.
Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123
I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
