1,200 people attend first Trunk or Treat Latino Calaveritas event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above not related to article. Food trucks, trunk or treats, vendors, and East Texans dressed in costumes filled Downtown Tyler for the first annual Trunk or Treat Latino Calaveritas Sunday afternoon. Within two weeks after the Tyler Rose Parade, organizer Paulina Pedroza planned...
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
HAUNTED HISTORY: Ghostly treasures hidden in Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas — We’re in Mineola – home of about 5,000 people and ghosts. But don’t let that derail you, let’s get right on track with these ghost stories in this city. Beckham Hotel. "And in that time a lot of people have died here,"...
Bubba’s 33 set to open soon in Tyler
On Monday, November 7th, Bubba’s 33 will open in Tyler at 4505 South Broadway Ave. This week, as the restaurant trains 200 team members, local first responders will be the lucky recipients of the restaurant’s hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Prior to opening, the restaurant...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Dumpling from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Dumpling — from the SPCA of East Texas. Dumpling is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier looking for her furever family!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.
"Pars Fore Paws" golf outing helps raise money for SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — More than 150 teams signed up for a game on the green at Cascade Country Club in Tyler Monday afternoon. The "Pars Fore Paws" golf outing, organized by Cindi Featherson-Shields, was held with a purpose of raising money for the SPCA of East Texas. "Golfers here...
Día de los Muertos exhibit opens showcasing students, artwork and culture
TYLER, Texas — Día De Los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a celebration honoring those who passed away. The Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler opened it's third annual Día de los Muertos art exhibit Thursday in downtown Tyler. HPAT Volunteer Committee Chair and Board Member,...
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
Trunk-or-Treat, Dia de los Muertos event to fuse Hispanic, American cultures in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — With a goal to fuse the community as one, a Calaveritas (little skulls) Trunk-or-Treat event will be held Sunday in downtown Tyler to celebrate Halloween and the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday. Event organizer and community leader Paulina Pedroza said the idea...
Tyler Palace Event Center to hold grand opening Saturday
TYLER, Texas — A new event center is set to open in Tyler on Saturday. Tyler Palace Event Center will holds its grand opening at 3 p.m. The event center, owned by Ed and Mel Thompson, boasts 5,000 square feet with 3,000 square feet of open area, prepping kitchen and bathrooms.
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
Trick-or-treating at Starbucks, pumpkin hunting at Chick-fil-A, swag bags at 7 Brew
TYLER, Texas — Starbucks in Tyler invites community to trick-or-treat. One of Tyler's Starbucks locations is inviting the community to a Halloween activity on Friday night. Starbucks, at 4790 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will have trick-or-treating inside and on the patio from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. For...
Fritz Hager III will perform across the U.S. in his new fall tour
TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022. Fritz Hager III has announced he's going back on tour. The Tyler musician, who was a top 5 finalist on Season 20 of "American Idol," announced on his social media Thursday details of the "Don't Blink Tour" which will also feature Jonny West, Francisco Martin and Allegra Miles.
Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
Renovated, 'inviting' Broughton Recreation Center prepares to reopen
LONGVIEW, Texas — The green façade of the Broughton Recreation Center reflected in the sunlight Thursday in stark contrast to the windowless, brick structure that once stood in its place. During a tour of the soon-to-open city of Longview facility, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron showed the...
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
92-year-old man has mission to make Tyler beautiful
TYLER, Texas — We all work on our garden for a couple of hours every month and complain about it, but one Tyler man has been gardening for the city of Tyler for over 20 years without complaining. James Chewning was recently recognized for his long service and CBS19...
Ramey House suffers extensive damage after weekend fire
TYLER, Texas — Following a devastating fire, one of Tyler’s historic landmarks, the Ramey House. suffered extensive damage. The structure was was damaged from the third story down to the ground floor. “There's not a piece of wood in here that's not damaged at this point, lots of...
