Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
HAUNTED HISTORY: Ghostly treasures hidden in Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas — We’re in Mineola – home of about 5,000 people and ghosts. But don’t let that derail you, let’s get right on track with these ghost stories in this city. Beckham Hotel. "And in that time a lot of people have died here,"...
Bubba’s 33 set to open soon in Tyler

On Monday, November 7th, Bubba’s 33 will open in Tyler at 4505 South Broadway Ave. This week, as the restaurant trains 200 team members, local first responders will be the lucky recipients of the restaurant’s hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Prior to opening, the restaurant...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Dumpling from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Dumpling — from the SPCA of East Texas. Dumpling is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier looking for her furever family!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
Tyler Palace Event Center to hold grand opening Saturday

TYLER, Texas — A new event center is set to open in Tyler on Saturday. Tyler Palace Event Center will holds its grand opening at 3 p.m. The event center, owned by Ed and Mel Thompson, boasts 5,000 square feet with 3,000 square feet of open area, prepping kitchen and bathrooms.
Fritz Hager III will perform across the U.S. in his new fall tour

TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022. Fritz Hager III has announced he's going back on tour. The Tyler musician, who was a top 5 finalist on Season 20 of "American Idol," announced on his social media Thursday details of the "Don't Blink Tour" which will also feature Jonny West, Francisco Martin and Allegra Miles.
Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
92-year-old man has mission to make Tyler beautiful

TYLER, Texas — We all work on our garden for a couple of hours every month and complain about it, but one Tyler man has been gardening for the city of Tyler for over 20 years without complaining. James Chewning was recently recognized for his long service and CBS19...
Ramey House suffers extensive damage after weekend fire

TYLER, Texas — Following a devastating fire, one of Tyler’s historic landmarks, the Ramey House. suffered extensive damage. The structure was was damaged from the third story down to the ground floor. “There's not a piece of wood in here that's not damaged at this point, lots of...
