Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made

Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
Bryce Harper’s advice for Alec Bohm directly leads to a home run

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper gave teammate Alec Bohm advice after his own home run, leading to a Bohm blast. The Philadelphia Phillies are on fire in Game 3 of the World Series, cranking out home runs like there’s no tomorrow. Bryce Harper, who is no stranger to home runs this season, unsurprisingly hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first.
Shohei Ohtani’s stardom has superseded Aaron Judge’s

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have been directly compared through most of the regular season, and now Ohtani is standing out once again. Los Angeles Angels ace Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went head-to-head during the regular season over who should win AL MVP. As it...
3 reasons Cardinals make the most sense for Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras is the best catcher set to hit the free-agent market, and the St. Louis Cardinals make the most sense as a potential landing spot for the All-Star. After a strong 2022 season, Willson Contreras is set to hit the open market, and there will be a plethora of interest in the 30-year-old catcher. In 113 games on the year with the Chicago Cubs, he had 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .243 batting average. This was good enough for him to make his third-career All-Star Game, and that too also heightens his value as a free agent.
Famous Philadelphia pizza shop refuses to serve Astros players and staff

The Houston Astros tried to order from a famous Philadelphia pizza shop while in town, but the shop refuses to serve players and staff. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t give Philadelphia a warm welcome upon arrival, and Philadelphia didn’t give the Astros one, either. When the Astros tried to order catering for the team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria, the store owner “said no to them.”
