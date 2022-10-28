Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryce Harper has his World Series moment: Watch home run from all angles
The first World Series game in Philadelphia in 13 years is off to a stellar start, with Phillies star Bryce Harper hitting a 2-run bomb to right field. Phillies fans — and Bryce Harper for that matter — have been waiting for this moment for quite some time.
Eagles star A.J. Brown may have played too well for the NFL’s watchful eye
Say it with us. No one likes us, and we don’t care. Less than 24 hours after A.J. Brown’s monster performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to extend the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022 regular-season record to seven wins in as many games, Number 11 woke up to the realization that it wasn’t everyone’s desire to celebrate with him.
Atlanta Falcons: Don’t overlook 7th-round trades Terry Fontenot made
Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, was a lot more active at the trade deadline than many of us expected. He traded Deion Jones a few weeks ago and then followed it up on Tuesday by trading away Calvin Ridley. He traded away a former Pro Bowl linebacker and a former second-team All-Pro wide receiver, so they are bound to get the media attention, but you shouldn’t overlook a couple of other seemingly small trades Fontenot made.
Justin Verlander comments on bus incident with Phillies fans, infamous middle finger
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander flipped off Phillies fans upon arrival to Philadelphia, and he has spoken out on the matter. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander gave Philadelphia Phillies fans the most memorable welcome possible (the middle finger) upon arriving in Philadelphia on Monday. The footage seemed to show Verlander...
Bryce Harper’s advice for Alec Bohm directly leads to a home run
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper gave teammate Alec Bohm advice after his own home run, leading to a Bohm blast. The Philadelphia Phillies are on fire in Game 3 of the World Series, cranking out home runs like there’s no tomorrow. Bryce Harper, who is no stranger to home runs this season, unsurprisingly hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first.
Shohei Ohtani’s stardom has superseded Aaron Judge’s
Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have been directly compared through most of the regular season, and now Ohtani is standing out once again. Los Angeles Angels ace Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went head-to-head during the regular season over who should win AL MVP. As it...
3 reasons Cardinals make the most sense for Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras is the best catcher set to hit the free-agent market, and the St. Louis Cardinals make the most sense as a potential landing spot for the All-Star. After a strong 2022 season, Willson Contreras is set to hit the open market, and there will be a plethora of interest in the 30-year-old catcher. In 113 games on the year with the Chicago Cubs, he had 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a .243 batting average. This was good enough for him to make his third-career All-Star Game, and that too also heightens his value as a free agent.
Famous Philadelphia pizza shop refuses to serve Astros players and staff
The Houston Astros tried to order from a famous Philadelphia pizza shop while in town, but the shop refuses to serve players and staff. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t give Philadelphia a warm welcome upon arrival, and Philadelphia didn’t give the Astros one, either. When the Astros tried to order catering for the team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria, the store owner “said no to them.”
3 former Lakers from last year’s team that are floundering this season
The Los Angeles Lakers had to undergo a facelift by necessity this past summer. Los Angeles was coming off of the most disappointing season in franchise history in which almost all of the new additions were outright bad. To be fair, the additions that the Lakers made in the summer...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0