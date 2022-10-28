Read full article on original website
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are pumping resources into a law-and-order campaign for governor in New Mexico by a local television celebrity, and a visit by President Joe Biden this week is geared toward shoring up support for an incumbent Democrat. Former TV meteorologist and Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is highlighting concerns about crime in a bid to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor has hitched her campaign to support for abortion access. Ronchetti has support from a pack of ambitious GOP governors with little love for Donald Trump in a state that has alternated between Democratic and Republican governors for decades.
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
GOP’s Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her Lansing-area race against Republican Tom Barrett. The endorsement is the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed party lines to campaign for a Democrat and comes as she considers a run for president in 2024. Cheney said during Tuesday’s event that for “the survival of our republic” people must “look beyond partisan politics.” The 7th District race between Barrett and Slotkin is considered a toss-up and could impact which party controls Congress.
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House has determined that Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” for example when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed. The two Republicans on the committed voted yes and both Democrats voted no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass.
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that will strip Jim Crow-era language and reorganize the unwieldy governing document. Proponents say the changes will demonstrate Alabama is a different place today and streamline the sprawling document to be more user-friendly, although it does not make the policy changes that some reformers have sought. The state’s 1901 constitution still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. The document is also believed to be the longest in the world, having been amended 978 times.
Indiana Democrats pin legislative gains on abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats started urging abortion-rights supporters to take their revenge at the ballot box even before Republican legislators this summer made Indiana the first state to pass an abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democrats haven’t let up on that push in the final days of this year’s elections, although a limited number of competitive races on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Republican-dominated Legislature leave them with slim chances of being able to do much about abortion access. Indiana Republicans, meanwhile, argue that voters are more concerned about other issues such as inflation and crime that will favor their candidates.
MacKenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given the Urban League of Louisiana a $5.7 million gift, the largest donation in the agency’s 84-year history. The organization’s president, Judy Reese Morse, said Monday that the gift will help it expand programs aimed at securing economic self-reliance and civil rights for underserved communities. She described the donation as “transformational.” Along with other billionaires, Scott has signed what is known as The Giving Pledge, a promise from the mega-wealthy to give away most of their fortunes. The Urban League of Louisiana gift is the latest in a series she has made to nonprofit and educational organizations in the state.
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles to 21. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed back on that. Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican and Latino holiday that celebrates the lives of deceased loved ones.
EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the water in Mississippi’s capital city is now safe to drink, following months of sampling at a water treatment plant overwhelmed by late August flooding. Officials announced Monday that water samples taken at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson show the water is safe. But they encouraged residents to stay vigilant about updates and follow all future boil water advisories. Jackson’s water system fell into crisis after 150,000 residents were left without running water for days after the flooding. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe and cook during the crisis, and many have long been reluctant — and still are — to drink from Jackson’s supply.
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.
Westmont men’s basketball starts season 3-0
MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont Men’s Basketball (3-0) won their third straight game to open the season on Tuesday night, after handing the Bethesda Flames (0-3) a 94-73 loss. The Flames played the Warriors closer than either of their first two opponents, but Westmont still kept the opposition at arms’ reach as the home team flirted with the century mark once again.
