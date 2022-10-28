Sedgwick County firefighters say they have contained a large fire at a recycling facility in Park City. The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Companies, near 53rd and Broadway. Large stacks of pallets and wood chips caught fire, leading to high flames that could be seen from far off. Firefighters from several different jurisdictions worked to keep the fire under control. Traffic through the area was blocked off for a while but has since been reopened.

PARK CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO