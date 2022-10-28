ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Parker McCollum 'Stoked' To Kick Off Headlining Tour In 2023

By Kelly Fisher
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVFv6_0iqdMcY800
Photo: Getty Images

One of country music’s biggest breakout artists of the year announced the dates of his upcoming headlining tour. Parker McCollum is hitting the road in spring 2023, and her’s bringing rosing stars Corey Kent , Catie Offerman and Larry Fleet along on select performance dates.

“Words cannot describe what 2022 has been for me,” McCollum said in a statement when he announced the tour on Friday (October 28). “So many lifetime goals reached. I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. So stoked to kick it off in the spring with a big tour.”

McCollum — the reigning Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year and Country Music Association New Artist of the Year nominee — will kick off the nationwide trek on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. The tour wraps up on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with stops in Minnesota, Missouri, Florida, Texas and other destinations along the way.

The Texas-born country artist’s latest song to release is “Handle On You,” a breakup song that McCollum wrote before he got back together with his now-wife, Hallie . McCollum recalled when he released the song in August that “I was really going through it and I was drinking quite a bit and staying up all night trying to write sad country songs. … It’s a super honest song, and it really means a lot to me when I listen to it and think back on that time on what I was going through. You know, I was drinking to try to get out of a bad spot which is never gonna work, but I don’t regret it at all because we wrote ‘Handle On You’ from literally living exactly what that song’s about.”

McCollum is also known for fan-favorite hits like “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” See his upcoming tour dates here :

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
