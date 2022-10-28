ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Eagles roster: Chuck Clark makes sense at the trade deadline

They answered the call! Following their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to action and answered the questions about rust and complacency. It still wasn’t the perfect performance, but it was complete. There were no second-half lapses or moments where it felt as though they were sleepwalking on offense or defense. Another win is in the books, and now attention shifts back to one of those dates we circle on the NFL’s calendar annually, the trade deadline.
Johnathan Hankins made big impact in Dallas Cowboys debut

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t know what exactly they were going to get when they traded for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week. On one hand he was a well established veteran who has built a reputation for being an immoveable object in the middle of the field. On the...
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?

Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
