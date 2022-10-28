They answered the call! Following their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to action and answered the questions about rust and complacency. It still wasn’t the perfect performance, but it was complete. There were no second-half lapses or moments where it felt as though they were sleepwalking on offense or defense. Another win is in the books, and now attention shifts back to one of those dates we circle on the NFL’s calendar annually, the trade deadline.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO