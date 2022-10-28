Read full article on original website
Eagles star A.J. Brown may have played too well for the NFL’s watchful eye
Say it with us. No one likes us, and we don’t care. Less than 24 hours after A.J. Brown’s monster performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to extend the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022 regular-season record to seven wins in as many games, Number 11 woke up to the realization that it wasn’t everyone’s desire to celebrate with him.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
The Chicago Bears made a huge trade involving Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears have always been good at drafting and developing linebackers. Roquan Smith was not an exception as he was one of the only good early draft picks during the Ryan Pace era. He came from the University of Georgia and became a great player in the NFL. However,...
John McVay, legendary 49ers executive and Hall of Fame inductee, dead at 91: 'A class act'
Former San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants head coach John McVay died at 91 years old on Tuesday. He was critical in five Super Bowl titles that the Niners accomplished during his reign.
Eagles roster: Chuck Clark makes sense at the trade deadline
They answered the call! Following their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to action and answered the questions about rust and complacency. It still wasn’t the perfect performance, but it was complete. There were no second-half lapses or moments where it felt as though they were sleepwalking on offense or defense. Another win is in the books, and now attention shifts back to one of those dates we circle on the NFL’s calendar annually, the trade deadline.
Johnathan Hankins made big impact in Dallas Cowboys debut
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t know what exactly they were going to get when they traded for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week. On one hand he was a well established veteran who has built a reputation for being an immoveable object in the middle of the field. On the...
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?
Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
The only thing left for Packers to lose is Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers failed to make any moves by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. For that reason, the Packers are the biggest losers in the NFC North this week. It’s been a tough week for the Packers. First, there was losing in primetime to the Buffalo Bills in...
College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings
Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
3 former Lakers from last year’s team that are floundering this season
The Los Angeles Lakers had to undergo a facelift by necessity this past summer. Los Angeles was coming off of the most disappointing season in franchise history in which almost all of the new additions were outright bad. To be fair, the additions that the Lakers made in the summer...
