Grand Rapids, MI

fsfreepressonline.com

NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early

During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
LAWRENCE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in the Grand Rapids area. In one of the most closely watched races of the night, Democrat Hillary Scholten will face off against Republican John Gibbs, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The incumbent Republican congressman in that district, Peter Meijer, was defeated by Gibbs in the primary.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids tech company opens Raleigh, North Carolina office

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based software development firm is opening an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Atomic Object, launched in 2001, announced Taylor Vanden Hoek and Ryan Abel will lead the expansion as the firm’s newest managing partners. Vanden Hoek and Abel, both of whom are longtime software developers, pitched the expansion to the company’s leadership.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

