FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
fsfreepressonline.com
NEWS: Bus Schedule Forces Teams to Leave Early
During the fall sports season, buses have been forced to leave early due to the Lawrence Public Schools bus driver shortage, leading teams to leave up to five hours prior to competition time and miss afternoon classes so the driver can get back for their after school route. In previous...
Frederik Meijer Gardens announces winter sculpture exhibition
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced its winter sculpture exhibition Monday, “Double Take: Mel Chin & Elizabeth Turk.”. The new exhibition, scheduled from Nov. 18 through March 26, 2023, primarily focuses on the natural world through media, including wood, stone, aluminum, water and sound.
Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in the Grand Rapids area. In one of the most closely watched races of the night, Democrat Hillary Scholten will face off against Republican John Gibbs, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The incumbent Republican congressman in that district, Peter Meijer, was defeated by Gibbs in the primary.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Muskegon Heights Academy asks for more time to submit plan to address teacher shortages
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy System board has asked for more time to come up with a plan of action to address ongoing school staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. On Oct. 12, the academy system board requested a 30-day extension to submit...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
New Holland Brewing’s beer garden ready for Michigan winters with retractable roof
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Just in time for snow, the New Holland Brewing Company’s Grand Rapids Brewpub has added a retractable roof to allow for year-round outdoor dining. The roof allows the location’s beer garden to be used in all seasons, regardless of rain or snow. The...
Online survey connects Kent County families to child development resources
KENT COUNTY, MI - Family Futures, a nonprofit that works to support new parents, is partnering with 18 Kent County organizations to provide an online survey to help connect more families to parenting resources. The Kent County Parenting Support Site is a website that connects families to home-visiting resources, allowing...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
votebeat.org
Head start to prepare absentee ballots for counting before election is not the time-saver clerks had hoped for
As Michigan clerks prepare to reckon with nearly 1 million absentee ballots they’ve received so far, they say one accommodation meant to give them a head start isn’t the solution it was intended to be, especially for smaller municipalities. Rather, it’s mostly big cities, including Grand Rapids and...
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Grand Rapids tech company opens Raleigh, North Carolina office
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based software development firm is opening an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Atomic Object, launched in 2001, announced Taylor Vanden Hoek and Ryan Abel will lead the expansion as the firm’s newest managing partners. Vanden Hoek and Abel, both of whom are longtime software developers, pitched the expansion to the company’s leadership.
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
Wolverine Worldwide cited for delay in tannery PFAS cleanup
ROCKFORD, MI — Wolverine Worldwide has earned a legal citation from Michigan environmental regulators for delaying the launch of a long-awaited system to remove contaminated groundwater entering the Rogue River where the company’s century-old shoe leather tannery once stood. On Oct. 19, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great...
