Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
My Hero Academia Finally Shares Shoji's Dark Backstory
My Hero Academia has gone through almost everyone's backstory in Class 1-A by now, but Shoji was one of those odd gaps for so long. Tentacole's history was a mystery to everyone, and netizens have been eager to learn about his past since creator Kohei Horikoshi promised big things were coming for the hero. And at last, My Hero Academia has outed everything we wanted to know about Shoji... even if it does hurt to hear.
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Ichigo's Big Anime Return
Bleach is now working through the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc with its new anime series, and one awesome Ichigo Kurosaki cosplay is perfectly hyping up the hero's big return! Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to get animated in full ever since the original adaptation was canceled over ten years ago, and it is in large part because it was really only the start of Ichigo's fights. The final arc of the series features some of his biggest and brightest moments in the series overall.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Fate: The Winx Saga Cancelled by Netflix
Netflix has made the decision to cancel a fan favorite after two seasons. Fate: The Winx Saga isn't going to be getting a Season 3. Brian Young, the series showrunner announced the news on Instagram. Fans seemed to enjoy the live-action version of the Winx Club cartoon series. January 2021 saw the first salvo of episodes premiere with the second helping in September of this year. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier starred in the series. Interestingly, Winx Saga was in the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks when it premiered. But, unfortunately, even that kind of achievement isn't enough when confronted with Netflix's mysterious algorithm. Now, the path forward seems murky at best for Young and the cast. Shows have been saved before, but that seems very unlikely in this case.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
MCU Theory: How Shang-Chi's Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel's Bangle Connect to Kang and Avengers: Secret Wars
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga hasn't been the clearest in terms of letting us know how the franchise movies and TV shows are all leading to a larger story arc. However, one of the more pivotal films coming in Phase 5 is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will officially introduce the main big bad of this new MCU Saga, Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors). After the first Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer made its way online, fans and theorists noticed one key detail in the footage: the technological design and aesthetic of Kang's home base and deadly armada.
Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.
Heidi Klum Reveals Her Incredible 2022 Halloween Costume
UPDATE: Heidi Klum has revealed her highly-anticipated 2022 Halloween costume, which shocked the world as Klum and her team of makeup/prosthetic artists transformed the model into a living earthworm! The level of detail in the prosthetics and makeup work is truly astounding – but even more intriguing are all the instant questions about how Klum was able to move around, go to the bathroom, etc. in that costume – not to mention how she got in and out of it! Bottom line though: this is next-level Halloween cosplay work that no celebrity is likely to match in 2022.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Film to Release in Theaters
Exhibitors will soon get another Winnie the Pooh flick to show to movie-goers. In fact, this time around may be the most unique stab at the character yet. Tuesday, Fathom Events announced it acquired distribution rights to the viral Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, an R-rated slasher based on the newly-minted public domain characters. According to the report from THR, Fathom will be showing Blood and Honey across "hundreds" of theaters in a one-day event on February 15th.
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Hogwarts Legacy Has Unforgivable Curses, But There's One Catch
Hogwarts Legacy -- the new Harry Potter game coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X next year -- will have Unforgivable Curses, including Imperio, which allows the caster to control another's actions. It remains unclear how the dynamic of using Unforgiveable Curses will work with the gameplay of the game, but they've been confirmed. However, for Hogwarts Legacy, the developers have made a small tweak to the Imperio spell specifically.
Eternals Star Kit Harington Confirms Black Knight Plans
It's a matter of when, not if, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most expected Whitman to officially transform into his Black Knight alter ego during the events of Eternals, Harington only appeared as the character's non-superhero counterpart. Still, Harington says he believes there are plans for the character in the future, even though he's not sure what that might entail.
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar
As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.
Alicia Keys Channels Dragon Ball With Beerus Halloween Costume
Halloween is upon us at last, and of course, the holiday is kickstarting celebrations across the globe. From Japan to Brazil and America, the spooky day gives people the chance to embody others, and there are plenty of heroes to dress as these days. And thanks to a new video, we know Alicia Keys felt it was time to bring Dragon Ball into her holiday wardrobe.
