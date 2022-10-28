ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

21st annual ‘Festival Latino’ to take place in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st annual Festival Latino is scheduled to take place Nov. 5-6 at Ogden Park in Wilmington. Ogden Park is located at 615 Ogden Park Drive. The festival will occur from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Per the announcement, admission will be free.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WILMINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Get Fit with 6: November challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The November Get Fit with 6 challenge use exercise bands for a great workout for quads, hamstrings, glutes and core. Follow the calendar below and increase your reps everyday. Clam Shells. Place exercise bands above the knees. Lay down on your left side, come up on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Navassa Councilman James Hardy resigns

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Councilman James Hardy has announced his resignation. The Town of Navassa says they received Hardy’s official resignation on October 25th. Hardy’s final day will be November 17th, the town’s next council meeting. Hardy has been a councilman with Navassa since 2019,...
NAVASSA, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: Trick-or-Treat weather not perfect, but certainly not horrifying

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast continues with a freaky front moving into the Cape Fear Region. You might see a little eerie fog and some frightening clouds, but a bit of star and moon light could stab through. Temperatures will take a dip back to the eerily warm middle 60s. Chances for spooky showers will operate around 20 to 30% through trick-or-treat time and 30 to 40% overnight and into Tuesday. Though a rogue spine-tingling rumble may mix in, the odds for severe-rated storms are quite low. Keep an eye out for candy-seeking ghouls and goblins and take extra care near and after that 6:19 p.m. sunset!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office launches new app

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

