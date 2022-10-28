WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast continues with a freaky front moving into the Cape Fear Region. You might see a little eerie fog and some frightening clouds, but a bit of star and moon light could stab through. Temperatures will take a dip back to the eerily warm middle 60s. Chances for spooky showers will operate around 20 to 30% through trick-or-treat time and 30 to 40% overnight and into Tuesday. Though a rogue spine-tingling rumble may mix in, the odds for severe-rated storms are quite low. Keep an eye out for candy-seeking ghouls and goblins and take extra care near and after that 6:19 p.m. sunset!

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO