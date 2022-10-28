Read full article on original website
WECT
9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach to bring food, spirits and live music
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the 9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, November 5. Weekend Meals on Wheels of New Hanover County is organizing the event and raising money for their work to provide meals to homebound seniors. “The festival will celebrate...
WECT
21st annual ‘Festival Latino’ to take place in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st annual Festival Latino is scheduled to take place Nov. 5-6 at Ogden Park in Wilmington. Ogden Park is located at 615 Ogden Park Drive. The festival will occur from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Per the announcement, admission will be free.
WECT
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From chainsaws to pumpkins, one Wrightsville Beach house on Live Oak Drive is the definition of Halloween. What makes it so unique is that the owners’ decorations are not store-bought, but are handmade. Walt Laughlin, the man behind the magic, says the spookiness takes quite...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nonprofit terminates purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unique Places to Save has terminated their purchase agreement to preserve 82 acres of Eagles Island. The organization was spearheading an effort to raise $16,000,000 to save the acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the USS North Carolina Battleship. They say their hope was to secure the land, then work with other local partners to improve the site for outdoor recreation, education, and the conservation of natural resources.
WECT
Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For nearly two decades, Lisa Stophel has gotten used to helping others while on the job as a paramedic in New Hanover County. Now, her family and country singer Dillon Carmichael are doing what they can to help her after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WRAL
A Southport cemetery holds remains of 2 men who overcame opposite extremes to live full lives
It's Halloween, and of course you'll find us in a cemetery. The one in Southport holds the remains of two men: one white, one black, one more than seven-feet tall, the other barely four feet. They both overcame extreme odds to live full lives. It's Halloween, and of course you'll...
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
WECT
Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Roberto Clemente, Jr., Connor Barth among over 40 celebrities coming to Wilmington for the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 20th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, which raises money for kidney disease treatment and research, will be held from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 6. Willie Stargell played with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 21 years beginning in 1962 and hit a total of 475...
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
WECT
Get Fit with 6: November challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The November Get Fit with 6 challenge use exercise bands for a great workout for quads, hamstrings, glutes and core. Follow the calendar below and increase your reps everyday. Clam Shells. Place exercise bands above the knees. Lay down on your left side, come up on...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Stophel isn't able to work right now, and with the cost of travel and treatment, things can get expensive fast.
WECT
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against Republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has worked...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Navassa Councilman James Hardy resigns
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Councilman James Hardy has announced his resignation. The Town of Navassa says they received Hardy’s official resignation on October 25th. Hardy’s final day will be November 17th, the town’s next council meeting. Hardy has been a councilman with Navassa since 2019,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Trick-or-Treat weather not perfect, but certainly not horrifying
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast continues with a freaky front moving into the Cape Fear Region. You might see a little eerie fog and some frightening clouds, but a bit of star and moon light could stab through. Temperatures will take a dip back to the eerily warm middle 60s. Chances for spooky showers will operate around 20 to 30% through trick-or-treat time and 30 to 40% overnight and into Tuesday. Though a rogue spine-tingling rumble may mix in, the odds for severe-rated storms are quite low. Keep an eye out for candy-seeking ghouls and goblins and take extra care near and after that 6:19 p.m. sunset!
WECT
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office launches new app
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
