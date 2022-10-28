Marijuana growing building at Nature's Miracle in So. Berwick goes up in smoke

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine − An early morning fire at Nature's Miracle, a marijuana farm and dispensary, destroyed one of the businesses' growing/production buildings.

Fire Chief Nick Hamel said the fire, toned out at 2:27 a.m., went to two alarms before being brought under control at 3:44 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the business, located at 161 Ogunquit Road, they observed fire coming from the front of the building. Hamel said they did not smell the product inside until the flames had been extinguished.

When contacted, a person answering the phone at Nature's Miracle declined to comment.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined," said Hamel. "The state fire marshal was out today but the fire is still under investigation. No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported."

Hamel said they had mutual aid from several surrounding towns. He said they brought in extra tankers because the location is remote.

Mutual aid came from Ogunquit, North Berwick, Rollinsford, Dover, Berwick, Somersworth, Eliot, Kittery, Wells, York Village Fire, York Beach Fire, and Lee, who came with an air truck to refill tanks.