ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Berwick, ME

Marijuana growing building at Nature's Miracle in So. Berwick goes up in smoke

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdFvO_0iqdMHCz00

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine − An early morning fire at Nature's Miracle, a marijuana farm and dispensary, destroyed one of the businesses' growing/production buildings.

Fire Chief Nick Hamel said the fire, toned out at 2:27 a.m., went to two alarms before being brought under control at 3:44 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the business, located at 161 Ogunquit Road, they observed fire coming from the front of the building. Hamel said they did not smell the product inside until the flames had been extinguished.

When contacted, a person answering the phone at Nature's Miracle declined to comment.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined," said Hamel. "The state fire marshal was out today but the fire is still under investigation. No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported."

Hamel said they had mutual aid from several surrounding towns. He said they brought in extra tankers because the location is remote.

Mutual aid came from Ogunquit, North Berwick, Rollinsford, Dover, Berwick, Somersworth, Eliot, Kittery, Wells, York Village Fire, York Beach Fire, and Lee, who came with an air truck to refill tanks.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop ‘n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
WMTW

Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border

DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
DOVER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate 'window shot out' at Scarborough home

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police responded to a report of a "loud noise" at a home on Broadturn Road on Tuesday around 1:17 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who reported the incident in addition to searching the area, a news release from the Scarborough Police Department said Tuesday.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man killed in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy...
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
WMUR.com

North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WGME

Window shot out in Scarborough; witnesses sought

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Police say a window was shot out of a home in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a home Broadturn Road around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a loud noise. The people living in the home told police a window had been...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because of...
WINDHAM, ME
newbedfordguide.com

19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph

“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
GREENLAND, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

2K+
Followers
558
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy