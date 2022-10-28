Cherokee County nonprofit asking for help in saving historic church

Some Cherokee County residents with ties to Historic Lebanon Church at Sixes Road are asking the community for help in trying to save the 250-year-old church through repairs. Ethan Johnson

HOLLY SPRINGS — A local nonprofit is asking for help to save a 150-year-old church in Holly Springs in need of repairs.

The historic Lebanon Church on Sixes Road has not had services in 30 years, Sheila Reed said, but she and a group of residents are trying to make sure the building and its history aren’t lost.

Reed, who occasionally attended services at the church as a child and whose grandparents were members, said the group hopes to raise $55,000 for repairs to the church to potentially use the building again for services and open it to the community for events.

“We raised about $2,300 on the original GoFundMe page I set up, and so far, we have raised $225 on the new page I set up two weeks ago — so overall we have raised a little over $2,500,” Reed said. “We’ve done quite well so far, and we’ve had people come up and make donations, but more help is needed.”

Reed, Barbara Kemp, Irene Milner and Jeffrey Turner are all members of the Historic Lebanon Church nonprofit organization to help raise the money for repairs to the building. Turner is the president of the nonprofit, and he and Pam Cavender lead the Lebanon Church Cemetery Association. The association owns the building and the adjacent cemetery.

The nonprofit organization formed over the summer, with landscaping completed in August at both the church and cemetery.

“The church has a nonprofit to maintain the cemetery — it’s been maintained for years,” Reed said. “We were talking back in June when we first started this mission that we can’t let this church just rot to the ground. So, we formed a nonprofit just for the maintenance of the church, that way we can give builders or anyone who comes to us with donations a form that they can write this donation off on their taxes if they qualify for that kind of deduction.”

Some repairs such as new roofing are completed, while several other repairs are still needed, Reed said. Repairs in the planning stages include new flooring, support beams, siding work, new gutters, additional interior repair work and painting inside and outside the church, Reed said.

The church also does not have running water, which is something Reed said the organization hopes to change by building out two bathrooms. Reed also said she hopes to add air conditioning to the building.

“We still have a ways to go,” she said. “We don’t want to watch this church rot away and we have high hopes that we can fix it.”

The church, which used to be called Lebanon Methodist Church, was built in 1870. The church no longer has a congregation, Reed said.

“The congregation numbers kept dwindling with people moving away and younger folks not attending — eventually no more services were held, and the Methodist Church stopped supporting the church,” Reed said.

The church and adjacent cemetery are located across from the Northside Holly Springs Medical Office Building along Sixes Road. The cemetery is home to over 700 interments, with several buried before the Civil War, Reed said.

One grave in the cemetery is the resting place of an “Aunt Minnie,” who was a freed slave and was a beloved member of the Bascomb community in Cherokee County, Reed said. When she died, the church members built her a pine coffin and carried her five miles from home to her final resting place, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Hopefully when the work is done, we can have people walk through the church and cemetery and see all the hard work put in and learn the history of the church and cemetery,” Reed said.

To donate to Historic Lebanon Church, visit bit.ly/3Ne3IU5 . Donations can also be made by contacting the organization at lebanonmethodist2022@gmail.com.