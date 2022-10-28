ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Pizza Kitchen closes Reno restaurant at Grand Sierra Resort

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

Reno pie lovers have one less place to get their pizza fix as the city’s lone California Pizza Kitchen just closed its doors.

California Pizza Kitchen served its last pie in Reno on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Grand Sierra Resort. The Reno store has also been removed from California Pizza Kitchen’s list of locations at its official website.

The Grand Sierra Resort confirmed on Friday that the pizzeria has closed.

Coming to Grand Sierra: Reno's first Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and Sports Bar coming this fall

Known for its non-traditional “California-style” pizza offerings such as its signature “BBQ Chicken Pizza” and cauliflower crust, the chain opened its first store in 1985 in Beverly Hills. Since then, California Pizza Kitchen has expanded its empire to include more than 200 restaurants in eight countries and U.S. territories.

California Pizza Kitchen opened its Reno location in July 2018. The space previously housed Charlie Palmer’s Italian restaurant, Briscola.

“We are very pleased and excited … to bring CPK’s creative, California-style cuisine to the Reno community,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO of California Pizza Kitchen, at the time.

With the closure, fans of the pizza chain will now have to drive nearly 120 miles to Roseville, California, for the closest California Pizza Kitchen.

The closure occurred amid several ongoing changes at the hotel-casino. The Grand Sierra Resort has invested $55 million in capital improvements to the resort this year, including $10 million on the William Hill Race & Sportsbook, new VIP bowling lanes, a revamped Starbucks, as well as the opening of Reno’s first Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar on Dec. 1.

“We’re not yet ready to release details about what will be replacing CPK,” said Christopher Abraham, GSR’s senior vice president of marketing.

Reader survey: Here are the top 3 brunch spots in Reno

Best of Reno 2022: Here are all winners, including restaurants, services, bars and more

“Grand Sierra Resort is continually looking for ways to enhance our guests’ experience and keep our offerings fresh and exciting.”

The Reno Gazette Journal has reached out to California Pizza Kitchen for comment.

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo . Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription .

