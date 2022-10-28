ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Seniors celebrate ring day tradition at Academy of Mount St. Ursula High School

Students at Mount St. Ursula High spent their morning rolling and skating down Grand Concourse in the Bronx. It was all part of a high school tradition.

The senior ring day celebration has been an annual event for 63 years.

Students begin at Poe Park and skate down 199th Street until they get to their school.

This was first time students participated in the tradition since the pandemic.

"It makes me feel like I'm officially a part of the AMSU community. Everyone talks about this ring day, and for me to experience it finally is like a full circle, all just coming together,” said school president Kaylia Jones.

"Honestly, I'm way more emotional than I thought I would be because it's really nice to see them get to celebrate it the way they wanted to,” said external and alumni affairs specialist Mitch Turner.

