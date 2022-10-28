ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials announce Westport Train Station will improve its rail service

There will be some improvements in rail service for Connecticut commuters.

Politicians met at the Westport Train Station Friday to outline the state's five-year rail plan.

They say commuters can expect better service, including more frequent trains, Wi-Fi service and faster commuting times.

"We're talking about improvements to see faster service. Twenty-five minutes saved by commuters by 2025. There's nothing more valuable that we can give our constituents than their own time back. Time to get to the office a little bit earlier or time to be at home with their kids and tuck in their children before bed," said Sen. Will Haskell.

Haskell said that Connecticut has the busiest commuter rail line in the entire country. It carries 43 million riders every single year.

