ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

By The Associated Press
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atpZ4_0iqdLhzy00

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87.

___

“Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”

— Donald Trump, former U.S. president, in a statement

“Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP”

— Elton John, on Twitter

“Jerry Lee was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ’Whole Lot of Shakin’ 500 years from now. I will miss him. God bless you Jerry Lee.”

— Dennis Quaid, who played Lewis in a 1989 movie, in a statement

“God bless Jerry Lee Lewis peace and love to his family.”

— Ringo Starr, on Twitter

“R.I.P. JLL the KILLER-What a man”

— Ronnie Wood, on Twitter

“Jerry Lee Lewis has passed … REST EASY KILLER you were one of a kind… #RIPJerryLee”

— The Oak Ridge Boys, on Twitter

“Sadly, One of the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll has passed. A rebel to the end. RIP, Jerry Lee Lewis,”

— Gene Simmons, on Twitter

“He was anything but a ‘Mean Old Man.’ Honored to have gotten the chance to record with Jerry Lee Lewis. One of the best!! #RIPJerryLeeLewis”

— Tim McGraw, on Twitter

“Jerry Lee’s indelible mark as a rock & roller in no way obscures his impact as one of the greatest country singers of all time. He was the ultimate stylist, taking songs to places they could never have gone without his unique voice and soul. Known as ‘The Killer,’ in reality he was a reviver, resurrecting music and emotions. The country records he made with producer Jerry Kennedy will never be replicated or surpassed, and we were honored to recently welcome him into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among the greatest of artists, he was, as his friend Kris Kristofferson put it, ‘a table-thumpin’ smash.’”

— Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement

“The Memphis sound is rooted in blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, and today our music community lost an icon with the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, he was also a member of the Sun Studio Million Dollar Quartet that helped solidify the famed Memphis recording studio as a global music landmark. The Lewis family remains in the collective thoughts of the tourism and hospitality community. Jerry Lee’s legacy will live on through his music that continues to influence new generations of artists and musicians.”

— Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism, in a statement

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Powerball winning numbers for $1 billion jackpot

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– One of the largest jackpots in history is up for grabs at an estimated $1 billion. The winning numbers for Monday, October 31st, 2022, Powerball drawing are 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13. The last day of spooky October ended with one of the biggest jackpots.People showed up at convenience stores, groceries, and […]
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report

Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer, Dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the last living architects of rock and roll, has died. He was 87. The "Great Balls of Fire" singer died at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, reports TMZ. Lewis' death comes just one week after his family announced that he was too ill to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
MEMPHIS, TN
The Boot

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]

Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage...
TENNESSEE STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman dies in fatal Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale, was traveling […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report […]
GALLIANO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The Union Parish Farmers look to face unbeaten Carroll Bulldogs for the district title game in week 10

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy