3 candidates vie for sheriff in Orange County race

The Orange County race for sheriff is heating up as Election Day nears.

Democratic candidate and retired law enforcement director Bernie Rivers is running against Republican Paul Arteta.

The 59-year-old is supported by outgoing Republican Sheriff Carl DuBois and would be the first African American sheriff in Orange County.

Rivers says, if elected, he’d expand on the department’s mental health response and tackle the fentanyl and illegal gun crises.

“We still have a serious drug issue here in the county,” said Rivers. “Drug issues and gun issues, so let’s tackle those things. I’d like to work closely with the local police departments, with the governor’s office and with the feds and get serious about taking illegal guns off the street.”

His opponent, Paul Arteta, was formerly a captain for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Arteta says that he's dedicated to ensuring the safety of citizens and building stronger community relationships with law enforcement.

"As an accessible leader, I will be the people's sheriff," said Arteta. "My primary concerns for our communities are crime and the opioid epidemic."

The pair are also running against Carmen DeStefano, who is a write-in candidate for sheriff.