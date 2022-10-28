ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Capitol Police Officer Convicted for Colluding With Jan. 6 Rioter After Riot

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVowC_0iqdLVM800
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A former Capitol police officer was convicted Friday of obstructing the January 6 probe after investigators found out he deleted texts with a Capitol rioter who he befriended after the attack, the FBI found. Former Officer Michael A. Riley, 51, messaged rioter Jacob Hines the day after the domestic terrorist riot, saying “im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance. Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!” Riley was indicted in August 2021 on two counts of obstructing a federal grand jury, for sending the messages and deleting them after. Riley was suspended without pay following his arrest and officially resigned in October 2021, according to his lawyer. He’s the first Capitol Police officer to face criminal charges in the wake of Jan. 6 and faces about 15 to 21 months in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

