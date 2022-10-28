ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Hochul announces NY office to help with natural disasters ahead of Sandy's 10th anniversary

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLhL1_0iqdLTag00

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway Friday to announce a new statewide Office of Resilient Homes and Communities ahead of Superstorm Sandy's 10th anniversary.

The office will work directly with New Yorkers and towns before and after disasters.

Sandy: 10 years later

Its goal is to create a more seamless transition from immediate response to long-term recovery and advance equity for residents vulnerable to disasters.

"This is going to be there as a place when we're thinking about the future but also to respond in the immediacy if this happens again," Hochul says.

The governor also announced a $19 billion investment in the electric grid over 10 years to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather power outages.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy