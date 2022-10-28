Hochul announces NY office to help with natural disasters ahead of Sandy's 10th anniversary

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway Friday to announce a new statewide Office of Resilient Homes and Communities ahead of Superstorm Sandy's 10th anniversary.

The office will work directly with New Yorkers and towns before and after disasters.

Sandy: 10 years later

Its goal is to create a more seamless transition from immediate response to long-term recovery and advance equity for residents vulnerable to disasters.

"This is going to be there as a place when we're thinking about the future but also to respond in the immediacy if this happens again," Hochul says.

The governor also announced a $19 billion investment in the electric grid over 10 years to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather power outages.