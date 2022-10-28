Hochul announces NY office to help with natural disasters ahead of Sandy's 10th anniversary
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway Friday to announce a new statewide Office of Resilient Homes and Communities ahead of Superstorm Sandy's 10th anniversary.
The office will work directly with New Yorkers and towns before and after disasters.
Its goal is to create a more seamless transition from immediate response to long-term recovery and advance equity for residents vulnerable to disasters.
"This is going to be there as a place when we're thinking about the future but also to respond in the immediacy if this happens again," Hochul says.
The governor also announced a $19 billion investment in the electric grid over 10 years to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather power outages.
